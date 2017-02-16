A tribute to four brilliant cricketers gone too soon

Cricket has seen several instances of a brilliant young man’s career being cut short due to an unfortunate and untimely demise.

Let me pay homage to four brilliant cricketers who could have achieved much more, but left this world at a young age.

Collie Smith

This West Indian all-rounder announced himself to the cricket world with a century on debut versus Australia. Later, he had a century in his first Test appearance in England as well, and followed it up with another hundred in his third Test in England.

To showcase his ability to play in contrasting conditions, he had a Test hundred in India as well.

Smith was a talented bowler and wonderful fielder as well. In fact, his batting, bowling and fielding were all mentioned when he was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year.

Smith’s sad demise came about in the company of teammates, as he, Gary Sobers and fast bowler Tom Dewdney were involved in a car crash with a truck. Sobers was driving the car, and he and Dewdney had minor injuries, but Smith had major spine injuries. He went into a coma and died three days later. He was just 26.

Archie Jackson

Jackson played for New South Wales at 17, made his Test debut at 19, and became the youngest debutant centurion for Australia (although Neil Harvey later claimed this record) facing an attack led by Harold Larwood, who Archie played confidently.

When he was nearing his ton, the great Don Bradman was at the other end. At the lunch break, Archie was 97 not out and apparently Bradman told him to play carefully, as he was nearing a landmark. Archie’s response was to hit a boundary the first ball after lunch from Larwood to reach his ton.

Frank Wooley, Percy Fender and Maurice Tate opined that Jackson would be more successful than Bradman in English conditions. The Don himself described him as “tall and slim, rather lethargic and graceful in his movements”.

Unfortunately, this talented batsman was always ill. Ultimately he was diagnosed with tuberculosis, his health continued to deteriorate, and he died at just 23.

Phil Hughes

Just 20 when he made his Test debut, the left-handed batsman went on to play for Australia in 26 Test matches and 25 one day internationals.

Hughes announced his prodigious talent with two hundreds in his second Test match, scoring 115 and 160 on a tough track at Durban, South Africa, against a terrific attack comprising Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Morkel, Jacques Kallis and Paul Harris. On the same track, the South Africans collapsed for 138.

Earlier, after a fourth ball duck (off Steyn) ‘welcome to Test cricket’ on debut, he had staged a second-innings comeback to top-score with 75. Hughes later became the first Australian to hit a century on ODI debut.

Australian policy sees regular players brought back after injury, so Phil was in and out of the team after covering for players like Ricky Ponting and Simon Katich. However, after Ponting and Mike Hussey retired, he was seen as a long-term prospect.

Hughes was set to return to the Australian team and, as he was close friends with both captain Michael Clarke and explosive opener David Warner, it was thought that he would be a mainstay for years to come.

Sadly, while batting in Sheffield Shield, he was struck below his left ear. Though he was wearing a helmet, this rare and tragic accident resulted in his death, just three days before his 26th birthday.

Ben Hollioake

Ben and his brother Adam made their debut in the same Test match, under Mike Atherton. Ben was just 19 and the second youngest after Brian Close to make his debut for England.

He also made his ODI debut at 19, scoring 63 off 48 balls in a tough chase, to be hailed as the next Ian Botham.

However that remained his highest ever ODI score as he was dropped on the back of a poor run of scores. He worked in county cricket to play himself back to form but tragedy struck and he died in a car crash in Perth aged just 24.

Mention must be made too of Indian batsman Raman Lamba, who died at 38 after being hit while fielding at forward short-leg, and West Indies all-rounder Lawrie Williams and batsman Runako Martin, who were both 33 when they died in separate car crashes.

The youngest Test cricketer to die was Majural Islam Qazi, who was the first Bangladeshi cricketer to take a wicket in his first over in international cricket, claiming the wicket of Michael Vaughan. Nicknamed ‘Rana’, this left-arm orthodox spinner had played six Tests and 25 ODIs for Bangladesh when he died in a motorcycle crash. The next day, there was one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, as Bangladesh knocked India out of the 2007 ODI World Cup.

The Bangladesh captain dedicated the win to Rana.

Rest in peace, Bravehearts.