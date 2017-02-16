Which V8 Supercars team is most under pressure in 2017?

Pressure is a funny thing in sport – those under it will either thrive or disintegrate and those dishing it out are generally at the top of their game. But pressure in motorsport is a whole different beast.

Imagine needing a win to save your career and having to do it by making a pass at speeds in excess of 200 kilometres per hour. That’s the nature of the beast and heading into the 2017 season, there is no question some teams are under extreme pressure to perform.

No team appears to be under more pressure than the DJR Team Penske line-up. Ever since Roger Penske began pouring his money into the team, which saved it from not being on the grid in the 2015 season, they just haven’t had the results to match the investment.

Any team needs to be successful, but two seasons in and the Penske team hasn’t had a top-ten championship finish which simply isn’t good enough.

The first season in the series – 2015 – was a debacle with the returning Marcos Ambrose barely getting behind the wheel, while youngster Scott Pye finished well down the pecking order after taking over the team’s only car.

Pye stayed onboard in 2016 while the team introduced a second vehicle for Kiwi Fabian Coulthard, who proceeded to have one of his poorer seasons to date, finishing 12th with three retirements for the season.

With Pye finishing a few spots lower, the DJR team have had another overhaul this season. Pye has gone to race for Walkinshaw Racing, and they have signed one of the most talented, aggressive drivers in the field Scott McLaughlin.

» Every V8 race live on Foxtel

McLaughlin, who raced for the now-defunct Volvo setup at Garry Rogers Motorsport, finished third in the championship and won two races, but was consistently near the top of the pack and laying down the challenge to Triple Eight Racing.

While the Volvo was a strong car and there have been reliability questions about the DJR cars over the last two seasons, working with Coulthard should continue to bring something near the best out of McLaughlin, while the partnership should only improve Coulthard.

However, driving under pressure is something yet to be established about the pair. They are going to be feeling a monstrous amount of internal pressure to perform and get Penske’s investment something back in the way of results.

The team can ill-afford another finish outside of the top ten in the championship with few wins and poor performances at the Endurance Races, because a third season in a row like that and no chance of Marcos Ambrose getting back in the drivers seat could well see Penske withdraw support from the team, and who knows where one of the more famous brands in racing may end up after that.

While DJR will be at the head of attention when it comes to pressure in the 2017 season it’s impossible to ignore the plight of former Holden factory team, Walkinshaw Racing.

As mentioned, Pye has jumped ship to race for them, taking the seat of Garth Tander who, despite having reasonable results in 2016, was moved on. Pye will be joined by veteran James Courtney, who has been with the team since 2011.

Unfortunately for Courtney, his results have been on a downhill slope over the last few years and an 11th-placed finish did nothing for his career last year.

Courtney is under a mountain of personal pressure this year, as well as that to hold the name of the famous team, who have had some of the best ever race for them – most notably Peter Brock, Craig Lowndes and Mark Skaife.

Pye will be put straight into the cauldron and while they aren’t the factory-backed Holden team anymore, there is still plenty for them to prove.

Funnily enough, it seems to be all the big teams feeling the heat heading into the 2017 season, with Prodrive Racing having Mark Winterbottom and Cameron Waters at the wheel and also needing a big campaign.

While a sixth-placed finish for ‘Frosty’ was far from terrible in the 2016 season, it was below his expectations and he will need to get back to his best this season after crashing out of Bathurst. Waters, meanwhile, held the fort down at Bathurst with a fourth-placed finish, but struggled for the rest of the season with a 20th-placed finish.

Nissan Motorsport are the other team who probably join DJR as the most under pressure in the series. Todd and Rick Kelly, who have led the team since their inception, have struggled for pace, results and a stable car and despite having Michael Caruso and Simona de Silvestro on board this season, it’s time to put up results.

With uncertainty over manufacturers staying in the category for years to come, another year of lean results might see the Nissan support head the same way as Ford and Volvo already have, eliminating them from the grid.

There are plenty of storylines to be told during 2017, but none more intriguing than for these teams who will feel the heat, with DJR the most under pressure team for the season ahead.