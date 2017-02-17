Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

Adelaide United host the Newcastle Jets as Round 20 of the A-League gets underway. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores.

To say Adelaide United’s title defence this season has been a poor would be one of the great understatements.

Following a marvellous campaign, where they clinched the ultimate piece of silverware, Adelaide have been unbelievably poor – finding themselves bottom of the heap and eight points adrift of nearest side, the Central Coast Mariners.

Their opponents, the Newcastle Jets, have really improved this season and find themselves on the verge of a finals berth. The Novocastrians are sixth, albeit on goal difference, as we head towards the business end of the season.

Adelaide come into this match on the back of one of the A-League’s biggest drubbings, having been crushed 5-0 at home by Perth Glory just a week ago. Meanwhile, the Jets grabbed a very important point at home to second-placed Melbourne Victory over the weekend.

The home side has won two of the last six clashes between the two sides, while their opponents have clinched victory in just one. However, this season is a whole new ball game for Adelaide, who have the leakiest defence in the league.

Andrew Nabbout has been on fire for the Jets this season, leading their goal scoring with seven strikes in 2016-17. Meanwhile, the entire Adelaide squad has found the net just 15 times in the same time period.

The Reds will be boosted by the return of midfielder Isais, who was serving a one-game during his side’s woeful performance against the Glory, and also welcome Michael Marrone and Ben Warland. However, centre back Iacopo La Rocca is out for six weeks with a hip injury, and will be a big miss in the heart of an already sub-par defence, despite his horror own goal last week.

Newcastle’s squad will be similar to the side that drew with the Victory last week, with the additions of Devante Clut and Joel Allwright.

Prediction

It is primed to be another week of misery for Adelaide fans. Their already poor defence now misses Iacopo La Rocca, and despite the welcomed addition of Isais, expect the likes of Andrews Hoole and Nabbout to run the show.

Adelaide United 0-3 Newcastle Jets