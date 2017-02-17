Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 live stream: How to stream online and watch on TV

Australia, with a completely understrength squad, will host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series with the first of those scheduled for Friday, February 17 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the first ball to be bowled at 7:40pm (AEDT).

How to live stream the match online

The only way to legally stream the T20 series between Australia and Sri Lanka will be through the Cricket Australia live Pass from cricket.com.au.

Even though Nine have their own streaming option, it’s blacked out when they provide coverage of the cricket thanks to CA holding their digital rights and handing them to Optus.

There are two options in getting the pass, with the first of those being the 365 pass, which allows you to stream every match played in Australia – from the international scene through to the BBL and now completed Matador Cup. This costs $29.99.

The second option is a day pass, which gives you all the same entitlements but only for a period of 24 hours and will set you back $5.99.

It should be noted that overseas tours, unless otherwise noted, won’t be available through the live pass as they are broadcast on pay TV broadcaster Fox Sports.

If you are with Optus as your mobile provider, then the live pass may be included in your plan for no extra cost – however, if you are outside of a wifi zone when streaming, data charges will occur as per normal.

Don’t forget The Roar will have a live blog of each and every day from the summer of cricket as well as highlights throughout and after the match.

How to watch the match on TV

The first T20 between Australia and Sri Lanka is exclusive to the Nine Network and as such, whether through Nine, NineHD, NineGEM or Southern Cross Nine, it will be the only way to watch this match on the tele.

The coverage is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm (AEDT) – ten minutes before the first ball, leaving the way for a very short pregame build up.

How to listen on radio

There will be two options to listen on Radio, with Fairfax and the ABC both providing coverage.

Both can be found on your local frequencies or on the Cricket Australia website and mobile app to stream their call of the action online.

If you are going to stream radio coverage online, then you will require a Cricket Australia ID, which is free to sign up for.

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) 1st innings 7:40 PM 9:05 PM Interval 9:05 PM 9:25 PM 2nd innings 9:25 PM 10:50 PM

*Times are subject to change due to over rates, game situation, weather

Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Michael Klinger, Tim Paine (wk), Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka

Upul Tharanga (c), Vikum Sanjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Kapugedera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis, Dilshan Munaweera, Sachith Pathirana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Isuru Udana