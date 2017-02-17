Australia vs Sri Lanka: First T20 live scores, blog

Australia face Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the first of a three-match series. Follow the live scores and blog of this Twenty20 from 7:20pm (AEDT).
The Australians are still seeking to make an impression at international level in the shortest format of the game, with the ICC only ranking them at No.5, while the tourists are even lower, coming in at No.8.
For a side that has been at the top of the world in both Test and ODI formats for 30 years, the home team’s lack of success in T20 cricket is a matter of much frustration. In six T20 World Cups, they have made it through to just one final.
Perhaps the blame lies solely with Cricket Australia. This series is a prime example, being scheduled while Australia’s leading players are in India preparing for a four-match Test series, which begins a day after the conclusion of the third T20 match.
However, with so many stars missing, some of the best players from the recent Big Bash League have a chance to demonstrate what they can do on the international stage.
All three of the leading run scorers in the BBL get a chance: Ben Dunk, Michael Klinger and Aaron Finch – the latter being the skipper for the series.
The BBL’s leading wicket taker, Sean Abbott, who claimed 20 victims, has been omitted, although the champion Perth Scorchers pair of Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye received a call-up.
Australia defeated Sri Lanka in their most recent series, which took place in Sri Lanka in early September 2016. The tourists won the two fixtures by 85 runs and four wickets respectively. Prior to that, Sri Lanka had won the previous five T20Is between the two countries.
Sri Lanka have travelled to Australia directly from South Africa, where they were thrashed in the ODI series, but they managed to record a 2-1 success against the Proteas in the T20Is. Although it should be noted that the South Africans rested most of their leading players for those fixtures.
Be sure to join The Roar for our live coverage and scores of the first T20 between Australia and Sri Lanka from 7:40pm (AEDT).
8:11pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 8:11pm | ! Report
Good batting this from Klinger and Finch. They weren’t really looking to take Sandakan on but still managed to pick up six off it with absolute risk-free batting.
Australia chug along to 0/53 in 7.
8:08pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 8:08pm | ! Report
Another change in the bowling, another spinner comes on.
Lakshan Sandakan, left-arm chinaman bowler, comes in to bowl. He had a good Test series against Australia last time they were touring.
8:07pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 8:07pm | ! Report
A very good opening over from Prasanna, who concedes just three singles and a wide off it.
But a decent Powerplay for Australia, who finish at 0/47 from six.
8:04pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Time for some spin. Was wondering if they would actually start things off with spin but it’s taken them till the fifth.
Seekugge Prasanna has the ball.
8:03pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 8:03pm | ! Report
Two singles from the last two balls makes it 16 from the over.
0/43 in 5.
8:02pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 8:02pm | ! Report
Sanjaya Bandara continues and it’s Finch who plays him through the leg-side for a couple before the Aussie skipper whips it over mid-wicket for three more.
Think the bowlers are bowling to an off and middle line in a bid to cramp the batsmen but for now, the batsmen have done to get it through the leg-side…
…and that continues with Klinger gets a bouncer which he pulls behind square. There’s a deep square-leg fielder in place but he is never going to get close to it. Four more for Klinger, his third.
And make it four boundaries for the debutant, as Bandara strays on his pads and gets glanced down to fine-leg.
0/41 in 4.4
7:58pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:58pm | ! Report
Another single off the next delivery, this one to Klinger, as he drives it to that same mid-off fielder. Finch taps the next delivery to mid-wicket and hastily calls Klinger for single before the debutant gets one just over mid-off for a four!
Slower one from Kula and Klinger manages to chip it over the fielder, Tharanga – just over. A single to round off the over.
0/27 in 4.
7:56pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:56pm | ! Report
Kulasekara will continue, into his second over. A dot first up followed by Finch driving one to mid-off for a quickly-taken single.
0/20 in 3.2
7:54pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:54pm | ! Report
Shot, four! Klinger loves those on his pads and he has taken full toll of one that Bandara bowls…
…clipped away for a four through wide mid-on. Makes it six from that over.
0/19 in 3.