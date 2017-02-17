Cairns Taipans vs Perth Wildcats live stream: How to watch the NBL semi-finals on TV or online

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

The second semi-final series in the NBL will see the league’s two best defensive teams square off for the right to advance to the big dance, with the Cairns Taipans taking home advantage over the Perth Wildcats. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the series online and watching on TV.

The NBL semi-finals see the top four teams battle across three-match series to determine who will make it to the grand final, which is a five-match series and starts on Monday, February 27.

The three-match series is played under the home-away-home model, with the higher ranked team – in this instance the Cairns Taipans, who finished second playing the first and third game at home while the second game will be played in Perth.

The Taipans snatched home court advantage with a pair of wins in the final round, while the Wildcats qualified for the finals with a win in the final seconds of the season over Melbourne United.

How to stream online

There are a couple of ways to stream this series online.

The first is through A Fotel Go or Foxtel Play.

This is Foxtel’s streaming service, with Fox Sports having the rights to show every game of the 2016-17 NBL season, including the finals.

Foxtel Go is only an option if you already have a valid Foxtel sports subscription, which sets you back $55 a month. Foxtel Play, on the other hand, is useful if you don’t want a TV subscription, giving you just access to streaming and will set you back $35 a month.

The other way to stream the NBL finals is through NBL TV, which for just $5 a month allows you to stream every game of the competition.

The free option which was available during the regular season to access one team’s games, however, is no longer able to be used to watch live NBL action.

How to watch on TV

With no Sunday afternoon games in this series, the only way to watch all three matches on TV will be through Fox Sports, with the series broadcast on Channel 503.

Coverage will start at the advertised tip-off time for each game and end two hours later or if need be, at the end of the game pending on when it is to finish.

Series fixtures

Game 1: Friday, February 17 at Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns (7:30pm AEDT)

Game 2: Monday, February 20 at Perth Arena, Perth (9:30pm AEDT)

Game 3*: Friday, February 24 at Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns (7:30pm AEDT)

Squads

Cairns Taipans

Travis Trice, Cameron Gliddon, Mark Worthington, Alex Loughton, Nate Jawai, Nnanna Egwu, Stephen Weigh, Damon Heuir, Mitch McCarron, Stephen Weigh, Tony Mitchell, Jarrad Weeks, Anthony Fisher

Perth Wildcats

Damian Martin, Bryce Cotton, Casey Prather, Matty Knight, Jameel McKay, Greg Hire, Jarrod Kenny, Shawn Redhage, Jesse Wagstaff, Dexter Kernrich-Drew, Angus Brandt, Corban Wroe