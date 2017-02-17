Hawthorn Hawks vs Geelong Cats: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

Tasmania will get a taste of one of football’s best modern rivalries when the Hawthorn Hawks host the Geelong Cats in Launceston. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.

It may only be a pre-season match but tonight is a very big night for the Hawthorn Football Club as they unveil a new captain in Jarryd Roughead and a star recruit in Jaeger O’Meara.

What makes it even more of a big occasion is that Roughead is returning after missing all of last year with a PCL injury and then a battle with cancer, while O’Meara is returning after missing two years with persistent knee injuries.

The Hawks will also show their fans free agency signing Tyrone Vickery, who will have a chance to impress as a forward with Jack Gunston and Luke Breust out of the side.

Hawthorn’s other big-name recruit Tom Mitchell won’t be playing, and former captain Luke Hodge is also staying home.

On the Geelong side, they’ve got Zach Tuohy and Aaron Black coming in as recruits from other clubs – Tuohy is a sure thing for their best 22 but Black will need to put in some good pre-season form to earn his chance.

There’s also some draftees in the mix: Brandon Parfitt, Ryan Gardner, Jack Henry, Zach Guthrie (brother of Cam) and Tom Stewart for the Cats, James Cousins the sole new kid for the Hawks.

The Selwood brothers Joel and Scott are the most notable players to miss for the Cats, as well as Daniel Menzel.

Prediction

The Cats have less of their top-liners missing and that should make them favourites, but solid hit-outs from Roughead and O’Meara will be as good as a win to Hawks fans.



Geelong by 12.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.