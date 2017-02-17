A new format for future NRL seasons

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

In a perfect world, an annual home and away NRL season would create a level playing field.

Currently there are 26 rounds for 16 teams. That includes two byes per club, meaning 24 actual games for reach club. Each club plays nine clubs twice, and the remaining six teams once in the regular season.

Attentive fans know this doesn’t always mean a level playing field.

For example, the premiership-winning Sharks played the Cowboys, Dragons, Manly, Storm, Titans, Raiders, Panthers, Knights, and Roosters twice, but Wests Tigers, Broncos, Bulldogs, Warriors, Eels, and Rabbitohs once.

2016 grand finalists the Broncos played the Eels, Warriors, Panthers, Cowboys, Dragons, Raiders, Bulldogs, Storm and the Roosters twice, but Titans, Knights, Sharks, Manly, West Tigers, and Raiders once.

To add to the current problem State of Origin, the code’s Holy Grail, cuts deep into the stronger clubs, and the NRL competition overall, during June and July.

It is not a level playing field either.

Expansion

The issue of expansion is always in the pipeline with no concrete hint of where new clubs will surface.

I suggest not Perth, but a second Brisbane team with the Broncos enjoying the monopoly of the two million population, and the rebirth of the North Sydney Bears as the Central Coast Bears at Gosford.

Perth doesn’t make the cut for two valid reasons, as it couldn’t ever be a level playing field.

A Perth club would spend every second week flying for five to eight hours each way – a debilitating exercise against Perth for its players with precious little away fan support thanks to costly plane flights.

What is absurd is that there’s only one NRL club in Brisbane, a rugby league-mad city.

It’s also absurd Manly is the only NRL club north of Sydney Harbour until Newcastle, some 162kms and two hours drive up M1.

NSW rugby has a 12-team competition with four in the north – Northern Suburbs, Manly, Warringah, and Gordon while cricket has a 20-team competition with six in the north – North Sydney, Mosman, Manly, Gordon, Northern Districts, and Hawkesbury.

Housing the Central Coast Bears at the superb Central Coast Stadium will give the Central Coast Mariners in the A League some competition for the thousands of kids in the ever expanding area.

The North Sydney faithful will be reborn in serious numbers and either drive the 70 kms in a tick over an hour, or jump a train every half an hour for the 90-minute journey almost direct to the Stadium turnstiles.

New format

Two more clubs give us 18 in total, split into two groups how they finished last season, and that formula holds good every year.

Give the groups a name so there’s no indication one is senior to the other and I’ll give Clive Churchill and Ken Irvine the honour.

The Clive Churchill group would be:

Sharks (as premiers)

Raiders

Storm

Bulldogs

Wests Tigers

Dragons

Manly

Roosters

And Brisbane 2

The Ken Irvine group:

Broncos (as grand finalists)

Cowboys

Panthers

Titans

Warriors

Rabbitohs

Eels

Knights

And Central Coast Bears

Both play home and away within their group, with three weekends off for Origin to be played on a Saturday afternoon. That ensures the series becomes a family affair, allowing the kids, as rugby league supporters of the future, to either enjoy the atmosphere live at the ground, or on the box given bed times won’t intervene.

The NRL is besotted by the MCG, which I don’t agree with, but make that world-class venue always the first Origin, with Suncorp and ANZ Stadium alternating for the second Origin every year.

The television stations won’t like the Saturday suggestion as every year Origin is in high-rating prime time mid-week. But I hasten to add the NRL owns the game, not television, and it’s time the governing body took control.

After 18 rounds of home and away, plus three weekends of Origin, we arrive at the finals series where the top four in each group qualify with their overall points making the top eight in order.

Finals format

First Saturday:

(1) – 1 vs 4

(2) – 5 vs 8 (sudden death)

Sunday:

(3) – 6 vs 7 (sudden death)

(4) – 2 vs 3

Second Saturday – Semi-Finals:

(5) – Winner (2) vs Loser (1)

Sunday:

(6) – Winner (2) vs Loser (4)

Third Saturday – preliminary finals:

(7) – Winner (1) vs Winner (6)

Sunday

(8) Winner (4) vs Winner (5)

Fourth Saturday/Sunday:

Grand final

Winner (7) vs Winner (8)

A level playing field from the get go with two new teams to the decider in a 25-week season.