Is PSG joining the European elites, or is it another false dawn?

Paris Saint-Germain created shockwaves with their 4-0 defeat of Barcelona in the first knock-out stage of the European Champions League.

The nature of the 4-0 scoreline and the manner in which they achieved this result was truly amazing.

Paris Saint-Germain deserve plaudits for this result but while they bask in widespread praise for their performance, one must continue to wonder – is this finally the time they are going to re-join Europe’s elites or is this another false dawn?

Paris Saint-Germain was bought by Sheikh Nasser Al-Khelaifi in 2011. Since then Paris Saint-Germain has spent almost 500 million pounds in transfer fees to put together their squad over the last six years.

They have dominated Ligue One winning by four consecutive league titles and three consecutive Coupe de la ligue titles. This year they are ‘struggling’ and have come under criticism, however they are still sitting in second place – behind Monaco by just three points – showing the high standards they have set for themselves.

Should they be proud of their achievements? When you have unlimited financial resources and are the only non-selling club in France, their achievements – while still commendable – are of less significance.

European success in the UCL is the ultimate goal and it is only way they will finally be thought of as one of European’s elite clubs. Time and time again, we have been seduced by a Paris Saint-Germain performance only to see them fail at the next hurdle.

Since 2011, they have yet to clear the quarter-final stage. For a team with unlimited resources and excellent quality, this is not good enough.

I would love for this be their year. The monopoly held by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich needs to be broken and I hope Paris Saint-Germain can find a way to do this.

If they succeed, it will be even more impressive as they will have navigated the FIFA financial fair-play laws – regulations in my view that only serve to keep the richest clubs at the top.