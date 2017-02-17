Virtual ten metre line ready to provide more whingeing than ever

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Fox Sports’ virtual ten metre line brings rugby league one step closer to its full transformation from professional sport to referee hate crime.

As revealed Wednesday, the broadcaster has bowed to the demands to “get ‘em onside” by implementing technology illustrating the defensive line’s required distance from the play-the-ball.

While the innovation is a real fillip for those with chronic range perception, it does add further focus on to the referees.

Such a thing is exactly what you are looking for in a game that prefers its officials unnoticed.

Despite claiming to want to help its on-field officaldom, rugby league loves using software that incites unrest by making them look stupidly inept. The virtual ten metre line is no different.

The indicator will be fastidiously calculated by a cyborg in the comfort of an air-conditioned hard-drive rack, then applied incessantly against the judgement of human referees under sufferance of fatigue and Paul Gallen.

The cyborg will always be like the viewing public – relentless and never wrong – while the human will unfortunately err, probably before the end of the first set.

Like always, the refs look like big fat losers.

So now in addition to committing zero errors in all other areas of adjudication, the referee only has to patrol a millimetre-perfect ten metres for every second of the match to avoid being run over in a cement truck.

Fox Sports’ boost to the policing of the police will not only curtail referee lifespans, it will also create a litany of new opportunities for fans and commentators to go maximum-Chernobyl, eight games a week.

At this rate, the painstaking analysis of decisions will eventually supplant the interference of play, and with any luck, we will find ourselves with entire matches consisting only of complaining.

Public grievance in rugby league circles will heighten in frequency across talkback radio and social media storm-offs, and the dialogue of match commentary will become nothing but a semi-automatic rattle of Phil Gould saying ‘no’.

In addition, unbearable scrutiny and public hatred will be profound for referee participation levels among the youth.

Even with budding referees hardened by the aneurysm-inducing abuse from parents and Fifita brothers, the moderate pay on offer for a career of hate mail in the professional ranks will still be a bridge too far.

Don’t get me wrong – such innovations as the virtual ten metre line are a wonderful addition to our game- if you savour disproportionate attention for officials and peptic ulcers.

Personally, I reckon catching players offside by a centimetre will spark a breed of exciting new fans to the game, people like letter-writers and retired parking officers.

At least more technology brings us ever closer to the game’s Everest of a grand final decided by a referee blunder.