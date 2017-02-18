Adelaide performance full of pride: Amor

Adelaide United coach Guillermo Amor said the 1-0 win over Newcastle Jets on Friday night is more significant than just a much-needed three points.

While the clash won’t be remembered as a classic and the Reds performance far from their best, it displayed United’s pride according to Amor, especially following last week’s 5-0 home humiliation against Perth Glory.

United were forced to grind out the win against the Jets and Amor felt the determination and resolve his side showed throughout the 90 minutes was just as important as the win.

“They showed that we have pride,” Amor said.

“This is a personal win, a professional win and this; we showed this pride and that is very important.”

Marcelo Carrusca coolly dispatched a second half penalty to see Adelaide record just its third victory in what has been a horror campaign.

United looked to have been dealt another blow at the break when star midfielder Isaias failed to emerge for the second half after picking up a knee injury midway through the opening 45 minutes.

He was replaced by Jae-Sung Kim who was lively and impressed Amor in his Reds debut, almost scoring within 10 minutes of his introduction.

“He’s very good, a very good player. Physically, he’s good, technically he’s good,” Amor said.

The win should give United some much-needed confidence heading into their first Asian Champions League clash against Japanese powerhouse Gamba Osaka at Coopers Stadium on Wednesday night.

But asked whether it would ignite any hopes of a revival in the domestic competition, Amor refused to contemplate anything past the Reds’ next match.

“The important is always the next game,” he said.

“For us that was today – the important game was today (against Newcastle).”

Meanwhile, Jets coach Mark Jones was visibly disappointed to be leaving Adelaide empty-handed.

“I’m disappointed with our execution in the final third,” Jones said.

“It was a game I thought we should have won. We had enough ball and possession, certainly in the first half.

“We were never in real danger and then we lose all three points.”