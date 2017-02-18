 

Brisbane Lions vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

    The Brisbane Lions host their first home game of the 2017 AFL Women’s season when the Collingwood Magpies come to town. Join The Roar on Saturday afternoon from 4:35pm for this crucial Round 3 clash.

    The Lions have kicked off AFL Women’s with impressive away wins over Melbourne and Fremantle, while Collingwood was outclassed by Carlton in Round 1 and overrun by a fast-finishing Demons side in Round 2.

    While the AFL Women’s teams haven’t set scoreboards on fire so far this season, the players bring a toughness and passion to the game that has fans pouring through the gates.

    Collingwood have posted scores of 1.5.11 and 4.1.25 in their first two games. Brisbane have fared a little better, kicking 4.1.25 at a drenched Casey Fields and then 5.6.36 against the Dockers in Round 2.

    Part of the scoring woes for the Magpies has been the lack of impact from star forward Moana Hope. The Pies’ number 23 has totalled 8 disposals and only one goal across her two games in the black and white stripes.

    At the other end of the ground, Lions spearhead Tayla Harris had a breakout game against Fremantle last week.

    Harris picked up 12 touches, took seven marks and nailed two goals after struggling in the wet and windy conditions in Round 1.

    Brisbane’s marquee forward put the exclamation mark on her performance with a massive pack mark and goal in the final minute of the game.

    Prediction
    Look for the Magpies to try to move the ball fast and give Moana Hope the best chance of showing off her goal-scoring prowess.

    However, the Lions’ hard-running midfield and impressive firepower will be too much for the Pies as Brisbane will christen their home ground with a win.

    Brisbane to win by 19 points.

