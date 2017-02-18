Broncos using World Club Series 2017 as season springboard

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Brisbane skipper Darius Boyd insist their week in the UK will prove to be the perfect springboard for their NRL opener against Cronulla on March 2.

Wayne Bennett’s side swapped searing temperatures in Queensland for the somewhat cooler climes of London but skipper Darius Boyd said despite being so far away from home the week has been invaluable.

“It was very cold when we first arrived but it’s been OK as the week has gone on,” Boyd told AAP.

“In many ways it’s easier to get things done when it’s not too hot and I have to say the boys have really enjoyed being over here.

“We came here last year and had a good win over Wigan and it saw us win seven of our first eight games.”

After racing out of the blocks last year, the Broncos flatlined in mid-season winning three of their next 11 matches before recovering at the back-end of the year to reach the finals.

Their campaign finished with a dramatic golden point loss to North Queensland in yet another game for the ages between the sides that contested the 2015 grand final.

Boyd said the Broncos cannot afford another mid-season meltdown this year but denied claims the intense start to the season was the reason for failing to progress past week one of the finals.

“We came here and played in 2015 and only lost the grand final to a field goal in golden point that year, so it’s not a factor,” he said.

“You can look at reasons for this and for that, but the fact is we didn’t play well as a team and lost too many games in mid-season.

“Warrington will be a great test for us and although it’s a trial, it’s going to be a tough game and good chance for us to test ourselves before round one.”