GWS and Freo post first AFL Women’s draw

Winless AFLW sides Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle have played out the competition’s first draw in a 43-43 thriller at Blacktown in Western Sydney on Saturday.

Both teams posted their biggest score yet with Freo (6.7) having more scores and inside 50 entries than GWS (7.1).

Freo led for much of the game but kicked a negative score for a third straight game.

Freo’s Kira Phillips kicked the only first-quarter goal to set up the visitors’ 9-0 lead at the first break.

Matildas football representative Ellie Brush had the honour of kicking the Giants’ first home goal, from a set shot in the second quarter.

Both teams posted two majors in the seconds term ,which ended with Freo up by 11 points.

Giants briefly held the lead in the third quarter and kicked three goals to two in that period, but trailed by five points going into the last quarter.

Phoebe McWilliams, who spent much of the first half off the field with a knee issue, kicked her second goal to regain the lead for the Giants.

Freo responded immediately with Ashley Sharp kicking her second major to grab the lead back for the visitors, but Aimee Schmidt levelled the score with a goal two minutes from fulltime.

Lara Filocamo tallied a game-high 19 touches for Freo, while Erin McKinnon notched 32 hitouts for GWS.