GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The GWS Giants will look to start their 2017 on a winning note when they host the West Coast Eagles at Narrandera in the first week of the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 2:05pm AEDT.
Both sides are taking in relatively inexperienced teams to this match with a lot of their top-line, older talent sitting on the sidelines.
The Giants for example are missing the likes of Phil Davis, Stephen Coniglio, Toby Greene, Tom Scully, Dylan Shiel, Steve Johnson, Heath Shaw, Ryan Griffen and Shane Mumford – almost half of their best side.
On top of that, they’re also leaving new recruit Brett Deledio in the cotton wool for this one. However, they will show off draftees Will Setterfield, Isacc Cumming, Tim Taranto, Zach Sproule, Lachlan Tiziani and Harry Perryman.
Similarly the Eagles have left behind some of their biggest names – Matt Priddis, Luke Shuey, Josh J Kennedy, Mark LeCras and Jack Darling – and have also left their two biggest recruits from other clubs, Sam Mitchell and Drew Petrie, at home in Perth.
However they will have Nathan Vardy fit to suit up for the first time as an Eagle, and will show off a few draftees – Josh Rotham and Jake Waterman the most notable of them. Top pick Daniel Venables won’t play.
As a result there’s not a whole lot of new faces here so the interesting points of the match will be to see how well the Giants perform when their depth is tested, and who can stand up in the Eagles’ forward line with Kennedy, Darling and Petrie all absent.
Prediction
A Giants team with no veterans and a host of new draftees might be a bit nostalgic for some long-term GWS fans. The Eagles are missing a lot of star power too though, and GWS probably get over the line.
GWS Giants by 18.
Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 2:05pm AEDT.
2:24pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:24pm | ! Report
BEHIND GWS
Sam Reid has a shot on goal for the Giants but the wind takes it too far to the right.
GWS 0.4.2.26
WEST COAST 0.1.0.6
2:22pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:22pm | ! Report
GOAL GWS
Jon Patton releases one to Tendai Mzungu, Mzungu fumbles the receive but is able to pick it up off the ground again and with a high-arching snap, he has a goal.
GWS 0.4.1.25
WEST COAST 0.1.0.6
2:20pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:20pm | ! Report
GOAL WEST COAST
Kurt Mutimer gets a set shot for the Eagles, and sinks the goal. They’re on the board!
GWS 0.3.1.19
WEST COAST 0.1.0.6
2:19pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:19pm | ! Report
Clearances are 11-3 in the Giants favour at present, and 9-nothing in terms of Inside 50s. A West Coast midfield without Naitanui, Mitchell or Priddis is in trouble.
2:17pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:17pm | ! Report
BEHIND GWS
Daniel Lloyd goes for a ping, would’ve been a great goal but it’s touched on the line.
GWS 0.3.1.19
WEST COAST 0.0.0.0
2:15pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:15pm | ! Report
Tendai Mzungu on the field for the Giants today, too.
2:12pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:12pm | ! Report
GOAL GWS
Daniel Lloyd adds a third goal for the Giants, and they’re dominating this one early.
GWS 0.3.0.18
WEST COAST 0.0.0.0
2:09pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:09pm | ! Report
GOAL GWS
Jonny Patton clunks one up forward and slots it. All GWS early here.
GWS 0.2.0.12
WEST COAST 0.0.0.0
2:07pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:07pm | ! Report
GOAL GWS
Lachlan Tiziani is set up and slams home the first goal of the game. Good start for the baby Giants.
GWS 0.1.0.6
WEST COAST 0.0.0.0
2:11pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:11pm | ! Report
‘First kick is a goal’situation here?
It’s his first game yeah?
2:05pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:05pm | ! Report
Game underway.
2:05pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:05pm | ! Report
Hello all! Match about to get underway.
Giants have pulled out five players: Callan Ward, Jeremy Cameron, Nick Haynes, Devon Smith, Jack Stein.
West Coast four: Brad Sheppard, Jamie Cripps, Josh Hill, Matthew Allen.
That changes my tip a bit. I’ll say Eagles by 12.