 

GWS Giants vs West Coast Eagles: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

    GWS Giants vs. West Coast Eagles
    Narrandera Sports Ground
    JLT Community Series February 18, 2017
    Q1 - 18:00 - GWS Giants 26, West Coast Eagles 6
    GWS Giants West Coast Eagles
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q104226   0 106

    The GWS Giants will look to start their 2017 on a winning note when they host the West Coast Eagles at Narrandera in the first week of the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 2:05pm AEDT.

    Both sides are taking in relatively inexperienced teams to this match with a lot of their top-line, older talent sitting on the sidelines.

    The Giants for example are missing the likes of Phil Davis, Stephen Coniglio, Toby Greene, Tom Scully, Dylan Shiel, Steve Johnson, Heath Shaw, Ryan Griffen and Shane Mumford – almost half of their best side.

    On top of that, they’re also leaving new recruit Brett Deledio in the cotton wool for this one. However, they will show off draftees Will Setterfield, Isacc Cumming, Tim Taranto, Zach Sproule, Lachlan Tiziani and Harry Perryman.

    Similarly the Eagles have left behind some of their biggest names – Matt Priddis, Luke Shuey, Josh J Kennedy, Mark LeCras and Jack Darling – and have also left their two biggest recruits from other clubs, Sam Mitchell and Drew Petrie, at home in Perth.

    However they will have Nathan Vardy fit to suit up for the first time as an Eagle, and will show off a few draftees – Josh Rotham and Jake Waterman the most notable of them. Top pick Daniel Venables won’t play.

    As a result there’s not a whole lot of new faces here so the interesting points of the match will be to see how well the Giants perform when their depth is tested, and who can stand up in the Eagles’ forward line with Kennedy, Darling and Petrie all absent.

    Prediction
    A Giants team with no veterans and a host of new draftees might be a bit nostalgic for some long-term GWS fans. The Eagles are missing a lot of star power too though, and GWS probably get over the line.

    GWS Giants by 18.

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' GOAL - Lachlan Tiziani (GWS Giants)
    3' GOAL - Jonathon Patton (GWS Giants)
    6' GOAL - Daniel Lloyd (GWS Giants)
    11' BEHIND - Rushed (GWS Giants)
    15' GOAL - Kurt Mutimer (West Coast Eagles)
    16' GOAL - Tendai Mzungu (GWS Giants)
    19' BEHIND - Sam J. Reid (GWS Giants)

