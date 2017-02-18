Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

Two of the top five teams clash in one of the games of the round on Saturday night when Perth Glory host the Brisbane Roar at nib Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10pm (AEDT).

The Glory are flying at the moment having lost only one of their last eight games and coming in on a 5-0 thrashing over the reigning champions and current cellar-dwellers Adelaide United.

Perth’s dangerous attack continued their rich vein of form having kicked 12 goals in their last six games. Striker duo Andy Keogh and Adam Taggart have formed a dangerous combination with nine goals apiece this season.

Taggart especially is on fire having scored in six of the last seven games.

Brisbane have also struck some form after a poor start to this year. They have been unbeaten in their last four and but would’ve been disappointed with last week’s second half fade out where they blew a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw against Melbourne City.

The Roar would be kicking themselves for not punishing City further late in the first half and early in the second when they had a few genuine scoring opportunities.

A combination of poor defence and a controversial penalty denied them the full three points.

Prediction

It’s a battle for third spot effectively and it will be interesting to see how the Roar’s defence handles Perth’s attacking quartet with Diego Castro and Chris Harald supporting their two strikers. The Roar conceded six goals the last time they were in Perth.

Not that the Roar are devoid of talent – Orr, Broich, Holman and Maclaren all can turn a game quickly.

It will be interesting to see what coach John Aloisi does in regards to selection with Roar due to play an Asian Champions League game on Tuesday night. Aloisi may decide to rest a few.

Hard to stop the Glory in this form, especially at home and with possibly an eye on Tuesday’s game the Roar may be distracted enough to give the Glory the edge.

Perth 3-1

Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10pm (AEDT).