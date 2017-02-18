 

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

Lou Lando Roar Guru
 

By , Lou Lando is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

1 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Perth V Brisbane

    PERTH OVAL, EAST PERTH, WA, 18 FEBRUARY 2017

    		  
    Perth To Be Played Brisbane
    0 LIVE SCORE 0
    SHOTS
    SHOTS ON GOAL
    FOULS
    CORNERS
    OFFSIDES
    POSSESSION

    Two of the top five teams clash in one of the games of the round on Saturday night when Perth Glory host the Brisbane Roar at nib Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10pm (AEDT).

    The Glory are flying at the moment having lost only one of their last eight games and coming in on a 5-0 thrashing over the reigning champions and current cellar-dwellers Adelaide United.

    Perth’s dangerous attack continued their rich vein of form having kicked 12 goals in their last six games. Striker duo Andy Keogh and Adam Taggart have formed a dangerous combination with nine goals apiece this season.

    Taggart especially is on fire having scored in six of the last seven games.

    Brisbane have also struck some form after a poor start to this year. They have been unbeaten in their last four and but would’ve been disappointed with last week’s second half fade out where they blew a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw against Melbourne City.

    The Roar would be kicking themselves for not punishing City further late in the first half and early in the second when they had a few genuine scoring opportunities.

    A combination of poor defence and a controversial penalty denied them the full three points.

    Prediction
    It’s a battle for third spot effectively and it will be interesting to see how the Roar’s defence handles Perth’s attacking quartet with Diego Castro and Chris Harald supporting their two strikers. The Roar conceded six goals the last time they were in Perth.

    Not that the Roar are devoid of talent – Orr, Broich, Holman and Maclaren all can turn a game quickly.

    It will be interesting to see what coach John Aloisi does in regards to selection with Roar due to play an Asian Champions League game on Tuesday night. Aloisi may decide to rest a few.

    Hard to stop the Glory in this form, especially at home and with possibly an eye on Tuesday’s game the Roar may be distracted enough to give the Glory the edge.

    Perth 3-1

    Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10pm (AEDT).

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    G'day Roarers – you might have noticed that The Roar has received a little facelift! We've done all we can to ensure this upgrade doesn't cause any issues, but if you notice anything out of the ordinary when using the site, please get in touch.