Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne Demons: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

The original AFL Women’s sides, the Western Bulldogs and the Melbourne Demons, meet again for a crucial Round 3 clash. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:35pm AEDT.
Of course, the sides from those initial exhibition matches, which began in 2013, look completely different following the inaugural AFL Women’s draft last year.
The Bulldogs, who began their season with a crushing victory over the Dockers, crashed back to earth last week with a humbling loss to Adelaide.
Forward mainstay Katie Brennan leads their goal kicking, with three, but she will miss tonight’s clash with an ankle injury.
Midfielder Jaimee Lambert returns however, and she will join forces with Emma Kearney who has been dominant, racking up 23 touches in both matches this season.
Melbourne was upset in the opening round, going down to the Brisbane Lions at home.
However, an incredible second-half performance last weekend against Collingwood showed the league the Demons’ best.
Six goals to none after half time flipped the game on its’ head, and saw a Demons deficit turn into an easy victory.
Catherine Phillips kicked two goals and will start in the forward pocket tonight.
A lot rides on marquee and captain Daisy Pearce, who has had games of 19 and 16 disposals, but many will feel she hasn’t had her usual influence.
These are two teams who are starting to build a serious rivalry. Both sitting at one win and one loss, the result tonight will undoubtedly shape the finals.
Prediction
These two Victorian sides are both strong and full of talent, but the big question in this game is how the Bulldogs can adapt to the absence of Brennan.
If someone else steps up they may be able to snag the win, but if not, advantage Demons.
Melbourne Demons by 12 points.
HALF TIME
WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.3.9 (Clarkson)
MELBOURNE 3.5.23 (Berry, Mifsud, Cordner)
An immense quarter of footy from Melbourne, not unlike the second half last week. Daisy Pearce hit her straps and had 8 possies that quarter to take her total to 12, and teammate Elise O’Dea has 12 too.
Ellie Blackburn (WB) leads all comers on the ground with 14 disposals.
After a promising start, can the Dogs get back into this one without their star Katie Brennan?
GOAL MELBOURNE
Alyssa Mifsud gets her first goal! Proves to be too strong in a foot race, before dribbling home the ball with the outside of her boot.
One minute to go in the half.
WB 9
Melb 23
Three minutes remaining in the first half, and the Dogs are up against it. However, they say they like it when their backs are against the wall.
Hard to remember their last inside 50 – Demons in control but without the scoreboard pressure.
DEMON DOMINATION
The Demons circled the 50 with the ball, before Alyssa Mifsud missed her shot on goal. Immediately send back into the 50, Elise O’Dea hits the post!
The Bulldogs just cannot get the ball out of their defensive 50.
And Daisy Pearce has had 6 disposals in half a quarter.
WB 9
Melb 17
SECOND TIME LUCKY
Daisy Pearce, on her hands and knees, extricates the ball and dishes off a handball to Berry, who gets a second snap on goal in a minute. This time, she snaps truly.
Well deserved too, they’ve been all over the Dogs this quarter.
WB 9
Melb 15