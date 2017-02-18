Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne Demons: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

Mohr produces 'one of the shortest kicks you'll ever see'

The original AFL Women’s sides, the Western Bulldogs and the Melbourne Demons, meet again for a crucial Round 3 clash. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:35pm AEDT.

Of course, the sides from those initial exhibition matches, which began in 2013, look completely different following the inaugural AFL Women’s draft last year.

The Bulldogs, who began their season with a crushing victory over the Dockers, crashed back to earth last week with a humbling loss to Adelaide.

Forward mainstay Katie Brennan leads their goal kicking, with three, but she will miss tonight’s clash with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Jaimee Lambert returns however, and she will join forces with Emma Kearney who has been dominant, racking up 23 touches in both matches this season.

Melbourne was upset in the opening round, going down to the Brisbane Lions at home.

However, an incredible second-half performance last weekend against Collingwood showed the league the Demons’ best.

Six goals to none after half time flipped the game on its’ head, and saw a Demons deficit turn into an easy victory.

Catherine Phillips kicked two goals and will start in the forward pocket tonight.

A lot rides on marquee and captain Daisy Pearce, who has had games of 19 and 16 disposals, but many will feel she hasn’t had her usual influence.

These are two teams who are starting to build a serious rivalry. Both sitting at one win and one loss, the result tonight will undoubtedly shape the finals.

Prediction

These two Victorian sides are both strong and full of talent, but the big question in this game is how the Bulldogs can adapt to the absence of Brennan.

If someone else steps up they may be able to snag the win, but if not, advantage Demons.

Melbourne Demons by 12 points.

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:35pm AEDT.