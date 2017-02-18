Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne Demons: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Mohr produces 'one of the shortest kicks you'll ever see'

It’s the 2016 premiers versus a team that has serious 2017 finals aspirations, as the Western Bulldogs take on the Melbourne Demons at nostalgic Whitten Oval! Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:40pm (AEDT).

It’s the first game back for this remarkable Bulldogs squad after their 2016 premiership glory, while Melbourne’s 2016 was definitely above decent, but nothing super special.

For the Demons, this is the inaugural game for first-year coach Simon Goodwin – the protégé of former clipboard holder Paul Roos. After three seasons at the helm, Roos has passed the baton to Goodwin, so tonight’s game is the first chance for Demon fans to see their new mentor in action.

This game will also see the Dees unveil their biggest trade catch of 2016: Jordan Lewis. The former Hawk was sensationally traded in a massive coup for the AFL’s oldest club, and should make his debut this evening.

Former Essendon player Jake Melksham – who has technically been on Melbourne’s list since his trade in late 2015 but was banned for 2016 as a result of the Bombers doping drama – should join Lewis on the field; a long-awaited debut, for sure.

The Demons debutants are but two of an imposing squad, with names like Jesse Hogan, Bernie Vince, Christian Petrraca, Jack Viney, Angus Brayshaw and the brilliant Max Gawn all prepping for their side’s first competitive hit-out of 2017.

The Bulldogs have announced a fairly formidable squad, but it definitely isn’t their best 22. They will debut former Pie Travis Cloke and promising draftee ruckman Tom English. We will also likely seee the long-awaited returns of captain Bob Murphy and the previously banned Stewart Crameri.

Unfortunately for fans of the premiership club, they won’t see Marcus Bontempelli or Easton Wood, and shouldn’t expect finals heroes Clay Smith or Liam Picken either.

However, the Dogs will put Jake Stringer, million-dollar-man Tom Boyd, young guns Toby McLean and Caleb Daniel, and Norm Smith Medallist Jason Johannisen on the park.

Although only a pre-season match, we have the reigning premiers facing a team widely expected to break into the finals this season. It’ll also be fascinating to observe how certain players – Lewis for the Demons and Cloke for the Dogs, especially – deal with the pressure of a new club.

Prediction

The Bulldogs are impressing the bookies, being favourites to win, but the Demons have arguably the stronger team and look primed to snatch an upset.

Join The Roar from 4:40pm (AEDT) for score updates and discussion in our live blog.