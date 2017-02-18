Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Sydney FC continue to conquer all before them in the A-League, but standing in their way tonight is a Western Sydney Wanderers outfit that nearly defeated them several weeks back. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

The Sydney derby now stands alone as the A-League’s most valuable showdown.

Crowd numbers have been outstanding for both matches between Sydney and the Wanderers this season, and 50,000 fans are expected to witness another vital contest between these two rivals tonight.

While Sydney remain undefeated, there is the ever-present danger of losing form and momentum with the finals just around the corner. A loss here for Graham Arnold’s men could signal the beginning of a downward spiral that may very well cost them when it truly counts.

Indeed, in the other major football codes last season, both the Sydney Swans and Melbourne Storm finished as minor premiers but neither went on to win their respective grand finals. Sydney FC are in a similar position and must remain switched on to avoid what would be a grand collapse at the worst possible time.

The Wanderers meanwhile continue to deceive this season. A great win against the Wellington Phoenix away from home was tampered by an underwhelming 2-nil defeat to the Mariners at home last week.

Tony Popovic’s side had numerous chances to put the Mariners to the sword in the first half but wasteful finishing once again cost them dearly. Their inability to convert promising build-up play into goals has been their Achilles heel all year, but at their best, the Wanderers can cause Sydney FC plenty of problems.

The last time these two teams met was at Allianz Stadium, where we saw a goalless draw, although Western Sydney had numerous chances to secure victory and more than held their own against the Arnie’s juggernaut.

Prediction

Sydney deserve favouritism, but they are far from the invincible force that their position on the ladder suggests.

If the Wanderers can maintain high-tempo play for 90 minutes, then the likes of Nico Martinez, Andy Nichols and Brendon Santalab may get the chance required to end one of the great undefeated runs in A-League history.

Wanderers to win 1-0