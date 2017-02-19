Australia vs Sri Lanka: Second T20 live scores, blog

Australia take on Sri Lanka at Shell Stadium this evening in the second match of this series. Join The Roar from 7:20pm AESD time for live scores and updates.

Tonight Australia’s “Best of the BBL” have their second encounter against Sri Lanka at Shell Stadium in Geelong.

A lot of critics have had their questions about the performance of the Australian side as scheduling means many of Australia’s first choice players preparing in India.

The intrigue in this series will be the coaching skills of Justin Langer, whom many believe is next in line for the Australian top job.

How Langer performs with a B-string side will speak volumes going forward.

In spite of this, the young Australian side put Sri Lanka under pressure, leaving it to the final ball before Sri Lanka finally claimed victory by five wickets.

In recent times Sri Lanka have had success against several leading teams in this format of the game.

It will be interesting to see whether hosting this game at Shell Stadium helps with attendance numbers.

Suffice to say both players and punters are a little ‘over’ this endless summer of cricket and this match now has to compete with AFL and NRL returning to TV.

For the sake of the game Cricket Australia will be hoping this marketing strategy pays off.

My player to watch for the match is James Faulkner. If Australia is looking for a genuine all-rounder to join the Test Side, I can’t see a better man for the job in any formats of the game at the moment.

He’s proven he’s gotten the skills with both bat and ball and I’m always excited to see what happens when he takes the stage. I’m actually surprised he’s not in India himself.

The first game was close, but for me, the side still lacks balance and experience when compared to Sri Lanka.

