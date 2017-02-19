Canterbury Bulldogs 2017 season preview

The Bulldogs come into season 2017 under pressure, with the board expecting Des Hasler to bring about some serious results. Here’s the 2017 season preview.

2016 recap

Two of the Bulldogs greatest accomplishments in 2016 were a 42-12 thrashing of South Sydney on Good Friday and an even more impressive 40-14 dismantling of the Broncos in Round 16.

Thereafter, Belmore’s Boys failed to beat any top eight opponent, with their season punctuated by an unflattering loss to the Panthers in an elimination final.

The off-season

Will Des stay? Will Des be sacked? How long will he last? These questions and I imagine many more would have been swirling through the minds of Canterbury fans throughout the off-season. The coach was given a reprieve in early October and he appears to have the support of the playing group in the interim.

Des Hasler will need to polish the Canterbury attack in 2017 if he hopes to remain in the good graces of the front office. Coach Hasler’s widely practiced ‘run on fifth tackle to not concede a seven tackle set’ strategy was largely ineffective the longer the season went on. The Dogs defence was not one which could be relied upon to hold off opposition teams for repeated sets.

The offensive and defensive schemes of the Bulldogs both appear flawed, yet what have they done to address these in the off-season? Very little it appears. The Bulldogs downfall in 2017 will continue to be their lack of creativity and over reliance on stars Josh and Brett Morris to produce the goods time and time again.

What to look for in 2017

I am not bullish about the Bullies in 2017. The off-season rumblings regarding coach Hasler certainly have not put my mind at ease that this is a club in perfect harmony heading into a new season. The Dogs are due for a down year, and it might well be Des’ last year at the kennel.

I would hope that in 2017 Josh Reynolds once again reclaims and retains his starting position at the Bulldogs, not only because he is a fan favourite, but an on-field leader and talisman for this ageing roster.

The club continues to possess some exceptional forwards in James Graham and David Klemmer and hopefully Michael Lichaa can remain injury-free for the duration of the season to bolster their attacking and defensive combinations.

2017 prediction

The Dogs ended their 2016 season with no bark and no bite. I fear that 2017 may be a continuation of their late 2016 form. This is a team of experienced players who on their day will be able to turn it on and compete with the upper tier for the NRL for a half, or maybe 60 minutes at most.

I struggle once again to envision where the offensive creativity and flair will be generated. A brutal first month of the season sees Canterbury face off again Melbourne, Sydney, New Zealand, Manly and Brisbane. A tall order and season defining. They must get off to a good start if they hope to salvage anything from this season. I don’t think they will. 2017 prediction- 13th