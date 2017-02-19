Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores,blog

Central Coast Mariners look to continue their climb up the ladder after three successive victories as they welcome Melbourne Victory after a disappointing draw last week. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 5pm (AEDT).

If a few weeks ago you had have told me the Mariners would be coming into this clash with a real chance of taking 3 points I would have laughed you out of the room.

That is how quickly things can change in this league with the Mariners having won their past three games while only conceding one goal in that time frame compared to Victory who have only won one out of the past five.

Paul Okon’s great defence will be further boosted with the return of experienced defender Jacques Faty which should help cover for experience with captain Nick Montomgery missing a game due to five yellow cards for the season.

While on the other side it is an unchanged squad for the Victory with all key members fit and healthy.

Muscat doesn’t usually change his 11 often and I would very much expect the same 11 that walked out against the Jets to do so again.

With Sydney not extending their lead at the top last night the slim hopes of catching them should further enhance the motivation levels to take all three points for Melbourne.

The Victory could move within three wins of the top of the table if they’re able to better the Mariners today.

Prediction

While its been a good run for the Mariners I think it will end tonight and Melbourne will make it 11 games unbeaten against the Mariners in a highly entertaining contest.

Victory 2-1

