 

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores,blog

Mat Datson Roar Guru

By , Mat Datson is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

20 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Central Coast V Melb Victory

    CENTRAL COAST STADIUM, GOSFORD, NSW, 19 FEBRUARY 2017

    		  
    Central Coast 34' Melb Victory
    0 LIVE SCORE 1
    4 SHOTS 6
    1 SHOTS ON GOAL 4
    1 FOULS 0
    5 CORNERS 2
    1 OFFSIDES 1
    48 POSSESSION 52

    Central Coast Mariners look to continue their climb up the ladder after three successive victories as they welcome Melbourne Victory after a disappointing draw last week. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 5pm (AEDT).

    If a few weeks ago you had have told me the Mariners would be coming into this clash with a real chance of taking 3 points I would have laughed you out of the room.

    That is how quickly things can change in this league with the Mariners having won their past three games while only conceding one goal in that time frame compared to Victory who have only won one out of the past five.

    Paul Okon’s great defence will be further boosted with the return of experienced defender Jacques Faty which should help cover for experience with captain Nick Montomgery missing a game due to five yellow cards for the season.

    While on the other side it is an unchanged squad for the Victory with all key members fit and healthy.

    Muscat doesn’t usually change his 11 often and I would very much expect the same 11 that walked out against the Jets to do so again.

    With Sydney not extending their lead at the top last night the slim hopes of catching them should further enhance the motivation levels to take all three points for Melbourne.

    The Victory could move within three wins of the top of the table if they’re able to better the Mariners today.

    Prediction
    While its been a good run for the Mariners I think it will end tonight and Melbourne will make it 11 games unbeaten against the Mariners in a highly entertaining contest.

    Victory 2-1

    Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 5pm (AEDT).

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    25' GOAL - Besart Berisha (Melb Victory)

    G'day Roarers – you might have noticed that The Roar has received a little facelift! We've done all we can to ensure this upgrade doesn't cause any issues, but if you notice anything out of the ordinary when using the site, please get in touch.