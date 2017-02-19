Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores,blog

Central Coast Mariners look to continue their climb up the ladder after three successive victories as they welcome Melbourne Victory after a disappointing draw last week. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 5pm (AEDT).
If a few weeks ago you had have told me the Mariners would be coming into this clash with a real chance of taking 3 points I would have laughed you out of the room.
That is how quickly things can change in this league with the Mariners having won their past three games while only conceding one goal in that time frame compared to Victory who have only won one out of the past five.
Paul Okon’s great defence will be further boosted with the return of experienced defender Jacques Faty which should help cover for experience with captain Nick Montomgery missing a game due to five yellow cards for the season.
While on the other side it is an unchanged squad for the Victory with all key members fit and healthy.
Muscat doesn’t usually change his 11 often and I would very much expect the same 11 that walked out against the Jets to do so again.
With Sydney not extending their lead at the top last night the slim hopes of catching them should further enhance the motivation levels to take all three points for Melbourne.
The Victory could move within three wins of the top of the table if they’re able to better the Mariners today.
Prediction
While its been a good run for the Mariners I think it will end tonight and Melbourne will make it 11 games unbeaten against the Mariners in a highly entertaining contest.
Victory 2-1
5:39pm
Mat Datson said | 5:39pm | ! Report
33’Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 1
Buhagiar breaks into attack but completley fluffs his pass to nobody
5:37pm
Mat Datson said | 5:37pm | ! Report
31’Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 1
Rojas with all the time in the world picks out Georgievski in the box whos cut back is to nobody. Danger signs at the moment for the Mariners
5:34pm
Mat Datson said | 5:34pm | ! Report
27’Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 1
CHANCE!
Troisi monsters a shot with his right foot from range that rattles the bar.
5:31pm
Mat Datson said | 5:31pm | ! Report
24’Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 1
GOAL!!!!!
Some beautiful passing around the edge of the box leads to a Berisha tap in. That was top shelf.
5:31pm
Swanny said | 5:31pm | ! Report
Has been a terrific spell by the mariners. Giving geria a solid workout down the flank
But then berisha pops up against the run of play to score. Game on
5:36pm
Mat Datson said | 5:36pm | ! Report
crisp goal
5:39pm
Swanny said | 5:39pm | ! Report
Nice goal.
Rojas just set up what should have been a second. Trioisi great shot against the post
The mariners have had 6 corners. Just not the class around the front third to score yet
5:29pm
Mat Datson said | 5:29pm | ! Report
19’Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 0
O’Donovan with a nice play gets a shot off but its straight at Thomas
5:25pm
Mat Datson said | 5:25pm | ! Report
16’Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 0
CHANCE
Ferriera’s shot is well wide after some good build up.
5:23pm
Mat Datson said | 5:23pm | ! Report
13’Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Mariners with a good spell down the right earn a corner. Better from the Mariners
5:20pm
Mat Datson said | 5:20pm | ! Report
10’Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Galloway with a half volley that goes wide. Would have loved to score against his own team
5:19pm
Swanny said | 5:19pm | ! Report
Both teams look switched on early . The crowds getting into it .
Pain ferrera o Donovan on the counter look the mariners best chance of an upset
5:15pm
Mat Datson said | 5:15pm | ! Report
7’Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 0
Victory pressing hard early. Looking much better then previous couple of weeks,