Demons down Dogs for second AFLW win

A star turn by Melbourne skipper Daisy Pearce has helped the Demons to a 14-point AFL Women’s win over the Western Bulldogs.

Pearce amassed 26 possessions on Saturday night in an eye-catching performance in the clash between the two pioneer clubs of women’s football, Melbourne prevailing 6.7 (43) to 4.5 (29) at Whitten Oval.

Alyssa Mifsud was also important for the Demons with three goals, while Karen Paxman (27 possessions) and Elise O’Dea (19) were influential.

Ellie Blackburn and Emma Kearney were the standouts for the Dogs with 26 and 25 touches respectively, but the home side didn’t have enough contributors.

The Dogs, missing injured skipper Katie Brennan, clawed their way to a two-point lead at the first break, but didn’t manage a score in the second term as the Demons made their move.

With goals to Deanna Berry, Harriet Cordner and Mifsud, Melbourne took a 14-point lead into the third quarter.

The resurgent Bulldogs slashed that gap to just three points midway through the term, but Mifsud imposed herself on the contest with two quick goals.

Hayley Wildes kept her side in it with the first goal of the final term, but Mel Hickey settled Demon nerves when she converted a free kick after receiving a 50m penalty.

The win improves Melbourne’s record to 2-1 after three rounds, while the Dogs slip to 1-2.

The Demons will attempt to continue their winning run when they take on Carlton on Saturday at Casey Fields, while the Bulldogs will look to rebound against Collingwood at Whitten Oval.