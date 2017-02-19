Explaining eSports to a 51-year-old, sports-loving dad

This article is designed to be a part of the initial foray of research by slightly older sports fans into understanding the world of competitive gaming, or as it will be referred to throughout this piece – eSports.

I should preface this piece by saying that I am by no means consider myself an expert on many of the macro concepts of eSports. In saying that though, I have been actively writing, researching and following eSports for years and have plenty of experience explaining it to people in person.

As the title has alluded, I’m writing under the pretext of explaining eSports to my Dad.

So, the first question that’s on your mind, “what is eSports?”.

The Basics

eSports summed up in three words is competitive video gaming. That is, men and women look to play video games at an exceedingly high competitive level against each other. Just as ‘sports’ is an umbrella term for many different types of sports, with some of these sports being more popular (like cricket, rugby, AFL and soccer) or less popular (tenpin bowling, surfing, and darts), eSports is an umbrella term for many different titles of varying popularity as well.

While in sports, the popularity of different games can vary wildly depending on what country you’re in, the popularity of eSports titles varies significantly less. We’ll cover why that is later, but for right now, the most popular games (and the ones you’re most likely to hear about) are: ‘League of Legends’ (referred to as League, or LoL), ‘Counter-Strike: Global-Offensive’ (referred to as CS:GO, or CS),‘Dota 2’, and Overwatch. A full and regularly updated tier list of the different games can be found on The Esports Observer here.

Making an eSports title

One of the key differences between eSports and sports lies within the creation of the games themselves. Each game is not created out of thin-air, they are all created by game developers. That means that each of the games are actually the intellectual property of a company. Not all game developers make eSports games, but all eSports games are made by game developers.

From an objective standpoint, these game developers create video games with the intention to make money, plain and simple. They make most of their money from having a large casual player-base, who have purchased their game or have downloaded it for free with the option to purchase micro-transactions in the game. This is the developers bread and butter.

eSports only comes into the mix when the game can facilitate fair competition, this competition has a group of elite players who are wiling to devote time to becoming the best in the world at the game, and most importantly a fan base willing to consume this competitive element for entertainment.

So, to recap what I’ve said so far, lets use a simplified example of how an eSports title might be created. Skip this if needed.

A company makes a game (they are the game developer). This game they created pits players from around the country against each other in an online arena. The game proves to be very popular and players learn how to master the game overtime. The developer introduces a ranking system to help make competition in the game fairer. This puts players against players of similar skill, with the ability to rise and fall on a ladder (similar to a chess elo system or a tennis ranking system). An elite group of players rise to the top as the best players in the game are naturally paired against each other over time. The game developer or third party organisers create tournaments for these elite groups of players to play in. Casual players/fans want to watch these elite players compete and go to tournaments/watch online streams.

The Importance of the Game Developer and Third-Party Organiser

Ever since the game developer created the game and owns the game as their intellectual property, it is entirely up to them how they approach the eSports scene of their game, and how they approach the development of the game itself.

While the rules of Cricket have remained almost entirely the same over the last 30 years, elements of an eSports game are constantly being added/removed/changed by the developer. These changes are generally done to help balance and refine elements of competitive play, and/or introduce new content to the player base. This means that the games are always evolving, with the players figuring out the most efficient way to play the game with the changes.

Similar to how developers choose to change the elements of their title in different ways, they also handle their eSports scene differently as well. The main difference between developers in managing their eSports scene lies in how active they are in supporting/maintaining it, and how willing they are in letting third-parties organise tournaments as well.

For example, Riot Games who create League of Legends are extremely active in maintaining and supporting their eSports scene, and not very willing to let third-party organisers host tournaments with League of Legends. The majority of League of Legends eSports games are hosted by Riot themselves and they are very active and hands on in the scene.

This is in stark contrast to Valve’s CS:GO division who have almost no community involvement an only work with tournament organiser 2-3 times a year for ‘Majors’ (CS:GO’s biggest tournaments, officially sanctioned by Valve). The vast majority of CS:GO’s eSports games are run by third-party organisers like Dreamhack, ESL, and ELEAGUE.

The Professional Players and Teams of eSports

Within every single one of the popular titles are professional teams and professional players. Professional teams are almost always owned by an organisation, with every single member of the team (including support staff like a coach or analyst) being contracted to the organisation. Not too dissimilar to a sports side.

The Organisation (example: Cloud9, Fnatic, Evil Genius’s) oversees the team who consists of professional player(s) and is managed by coach(s)/manager(s)/team owner(s).

The team and players will play under the name and logo of the organisation. The organisation can have multiple teams/players in multiple games. For an example, see all of Cloud9’s different teams here.

Across the popular titles, all the professional players earn salaries, get sponsorships, receive cuts of tournament prize pools, and make extra money on the side through promotional activities and streaming (more on that later).

The organisations make their money through sponsors, tournament winnings, merchandise, cuts of players streams, and dependant on the game – monthly dividends given by the developer. Some organisations are funded through investors and venture capital. Notably, many esports organisations are being bought/funded/founded by NBA players/teams.

How the Fans Watch

The vast majority of professional eSports tournaments/leagues across the popular titles are broadcasted live and free on twitch.tv. The tournaments have commentators (referred to in eSports as shoutcasters), analysts, and for bigger competitions, stage hosts, interviewers and a live crowd.

Following eSports depends on what particular game you’re interested in watching and what timezone you’re in. For example, if you’re Australian and want to watch League of Legends, the Oceanic Pro League (OPL) will cater to those needs perfectly as you get to watch Australian teams play in Australian time zones. However, if you were say from America and watched to watch CS:GO, then the North American ESL Pro League (EPL) would be more suited to your live entertainment needs.

There are replays available for countless individual matches on YouTube. These are commonly known as VODs.

On twitch.tv, individuals can stream themselves playing a game which people can watch as well. Players of professional teams often stream themselves playing to thousands of people when they aren’t practicing with the rest of their roster. The people watching the stream can donate to the streamer or pay a paid subscription in support. As such, if streamers are popular enough and have big personality which people are attracted to, it can become very lucrative and supplement their existing salaries.

What is LAN?

Some tournaments are played on LAN (local area network), which means that all the players in the game are playing on a stage, and in person. Whilst other tournaments are played online, which means that technically all the players could be sitting in their bedrooms and connecting to the same server via the internet.

LAN games are always the most important as online games can have latency (lag) issues, and it is easier for players to potentially cheat. Smaller scenes/games struggle to have LANs though due to the expense of flying all the players/paid talent out and setting up the actual LAN stage.

The Global Nature of eSports

Because eSports exists largely through online communities, the scene as a whole is very global in nature. You can instantly share ideas with another fan or analyst across the world, consume all the information you want and watch any game from any regional scene at any time. This has a variety of effects, one of which is the disconnect between fans and their domestic scenes which you can read about here.

Understanding an eSports scene

Understanding the scene of a sport takes time, consumption of a lot of information and watching many hours of games. The same logic applied to getting into a specific eSports scene as well.

If you want to learn/keep up to-date with a scene, there are a handful websites that cater to that need (I’m fairly biased in what I recommend as I have published pieces on many of these websites).

The Roar (http://www.theroar.com.au/category/other-sports/) the website you’re currently reading on! Head over to the ‘other sports’ section to find an admittedly small, but consistently updated section about eSports, and more specifically Australian eSports.

GAMURS (https://gamurs.com/) is the largest eSports news website, with every big (and small) headline for all the biggest eSports. Also has features/editorials for getting opinions and storylines on what’s happening.

Dot eSports (https://dotesports.com/) apart of the GAMURS family, you’ll find more news, interviews and the occasional feature/editorial. Known for breaking some of the biggest stories in eSports and for its consistency.

Respawn Ninja (http://www.respawn.ninja/) entirely focussed on Australian eSports, has all the necessary headlines regarding Australian eSports news.

Slingshot Esports (https://slingshotesports.com/) a smaller site that mainly puts out interviews and features/editorials. Will commonly see post-match interviews here.

The Esports Observer (http://esportsobserver.com/) focuses entirely on the business side of esports and has a massive database of information regarding all things eSports.

Some other notable content creators include:

Duncan ‘Thoorin’ Shields who has an active YouTube channel where he breaks down his thoughts on issues and events surrounding CS:GO/LoL.

Richard Lewis‘s YouTube channel which mainly concerns politics/social/economic controversy surrounding eSports as a whole. Was a highly respected journalist in the space for years and has a great reputation.

This is just the barebones of eSports as a concept though. Each game has their own unique set-up and way of giving people the content they want. I hope this article has helped clarify some macro concepts, if you have any specific questions, leave them in the comments and I can try my best to answer them.