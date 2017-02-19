Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman passes away at 37

Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman has passed way in his family home overnight at the age of 37.

The circumstances of his death have not yet been made public, but it is understood that they are not suspicious.

Vickerman was born in Cape Town, South Africa but played the bulk of his career in his adopted nation of Australia.

He played 63 Tests for the Wallabies, making his Test debut in Sydney against France in 2002, ultimately retiring in 2012 due to a persistent leg injury.

Vickerman was part of the Wallabies side that finished third in the 2011 Rugby World Cup. The semi-final at that tournament was his final appearance for Australia.

He also played 33 matches for the Brumbies in 2001-03, and 53 for the Waratahs in 2004-08, and a short stint in 2011.

He withdrew from international rugby for three years after the 2007 Rugby World Cup to study in England, but played varsity matches for Cambridge University while there, and enjoyed a brief stint with the Northampton Saints.

Vickerman wrote four articles for us here on The Roar in 2016.

ARU CEO Bill Pulver said: “The Rugby world is in shock today after news of the tragic passing of Dan Vickerman.

“Dan was an uncompromising competitor who forged a wonderful international Rugby career despite a number of injury setbacks along the way. He was an enforcer on the field and a much-loved character off the field. He cared deeply about the game and the players, helping players transition into life after Rugby in his role with RUPA following his retirement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dan’s family at this extremely difficult time.”

RUPA CEO Ross Xenos said: “On behalf of all players, we extend our deepest sympathies to Dan’s young family at this difficult time. We are truly shocked and united in our despair.

“Dan was universally respected by his peers and the rugby community during and beyond his playing days. Since retiring, he was very generous in giving back to the game through coaching and voluntary roles supporting players’ off-field development.

“We encourage all players who are affected by today’s terribly sad news to support and be there for each other and to contact RUPA if they would like to talk.”