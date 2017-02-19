Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The JLT Community Series begins for the Queensland sides, as the Gold Coast Suns host the Brisbane Lions. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4.40pm AEDT.
Both of this afternoon’s competitors would have been pretty glad for the 2016 season to end, after disappointing years spent mostly near the bottom of the ladder.
It would be good to see some early signs this afternoon that the new season will offer a bit more for both clubs.
In particular, there will be a number of rookies on display, after the two clubs invested heavily in the most recent national draft.
For the Suns, top ten picks Ben Ainsworth, Jack Bowes and Will Brodie will all play their first game in the Gold Coast colours.
Lions fans will get their first look at Hugh McCluggage and academy graduate Jacob Allison.
Also playing their first games for the Suns are recruits Jarrod Witts, Michael Barlow and Pearce Hanley. The latter, formerly a high-profile player at the Brisbane Lions, will be an especially interesting one to watch.
The Suns’ midfield has been a weakness in most of their recent seasons, and with quite a few new players in that part of the ground the way they gel together could be a big factor for their performance this year.
Brisbane for their part have had real problems in their backline, and they’ll be put to the test by one of the league’s strongest key forwards in Tom Lynch.
Jack Frost was recruited in the trade period and if the former Pies goes to Lynch it’ll be a sign that he’s a big part of new coach Chris Fagan’s intended defensive structure.
Unfortunately, the weather might well have a big factor on this contest, with heavy rain predicted after a hot and humid few days in South East Queensland.
That, and the early stage of the pre-season, probably makes the result a bit irrelevant this evening. Nevertheless the Suns’ team looks more experienced and a bit better balanced, and you’d expect them to win this one.
5:41pm
TomC said | 5:41pm | ! Report
Half time
Gold Coast 5.8.38
Brisbane 5.3.36
5:38pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:38pm | ! Report
Damn. I definitely wrote the Lions off way too early.
I remember this happened during a Lions game you were live-blogging last year. We conceded they’d put themselves out of the game and then they suddenly responded. I’m pretty sure I joked that they were reading your live blog and wanted to prove them wrong.
Must be happening again. Well, I hope so for Brisbane’s sake.
5:37pm
TomC said | 5:37pm | ! Report
GOAL BRISBANE
Robinson pounces on a loose ball at ground level, breaks a tackle and snaps a goal on his left.
Gold Coast 38
Brisbane 36
Robinson is playing as a permanent forward, and has looked fairly dangerous in that role.
5:37pm
TomC said | 5:37pm | ! Report
The Lions have been very keen to kick the ball deep and long into the forwardline, which is an unusual strategy for a team without any notable tall forwards.
5:35pm
TomC said | 5:35pm | ! Report
GOAL BRISBANE
Freeman leading out to half forward marks a short pass from Zorko.
He wheels around and bombs long from outside 50. It keeps drifting, and goes a millimetre above the Suns defenders for a supergoal.
Gold Coast 38
Brisbane 30
Kolodjashnij should have done better on the last line for the Suns.
5:30pm
TomC said | 5:30pm | ! Report
GOAL GOLD COAST
Jack Frost handballs through the goals, and has been pinged for deliberate here.
And now the Suns will receive a free kick from the ensuing ball up.
Schoenfeld will shoot from directly in front, and no missing from there.
Gold Coast 38
Brisbane 21
5:29pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:29pm | ! Report
I feel like the Suns are ever-so-slightly gaining the ascendency in this contest.
5:31pm
TomC said | 5:31pm | ! Report
I think they’ve really been on top since the first couple of minutes.The Lions were narrowly winning the clearances which kept them close, but now that’s evened up the Suns are pulling away a bit.
5:33pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:33pm | ! Report
Fair point, but I feel like Brisbane were never really looking legitimately like the poorer team until the last few minutes.
5:34pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:34pm | ! Report
Spoke too soon.
5:36pm
TomC said | 5:36pm | ! Report
It looked like a bit of a tortured build up, but obviously it worked out.
5:28pm
TomC said | 5:28pm | ! Report
Ainsworth takes a diving mark in the forwardline, and gets his first chance at goal in Suns colours.
He’s close in, but at an angle, and misses narrowly to the near side.
Gold Coast lead by ten points.
5:27pm
TomC said | 5:27pm | ! Report
GOAL GOLD COAST
Hall shrugs off a tackle and passes to Kolodjashnij in the forwardline.
Kolodjashnij from 50 out, straight in front, steers it through.
That’s the first goal in this second quarter, after almost ten minutes to play.
Gold Coast 30
Brisbane 21
5:24pm
TomC said | 5:24pm | ! Report
Some good play by the Lions, as they work it through a number of players on the near side wing and eventually Taylor hits up Robinson on the lead in the forward 50.
Hit shot is poor though, and is across the face for a behind.
5:22pm
TomC said | 5:22pm | ! Report
Grant with another chance to mark for the Suns, but it goes over his head and finds its way to Barlow, whose snaps shot is offline for a behind.