Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The JLT Community Series begins for the Queensland sides, as the Gold Coast Suns host the Brisbane Lions. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4.40pm AEDT.

Both of this afternoon’s competitors would have been pretty glad for the 2016 season to end, after disappointing years spent mostly near the bottom of the ladder.

It would be good to see some early signs this afternoon that the new season will offer a bit more for both clubs.

In particular, there will be a number of rookies on display, after the two clubs invested heavily in the most recent national draft.

For the Suns, top ten picks Ben Ainsworth, Jack Bowes and Will Brodie will all play their first game in the Gold Coast colours.

Lions fans will get their first look at Hugh McCluggage and academy graduate Jacob Allison.

Also playing their first games for the Suns are recruits Jarrod Witts, Michael Barlow and Pearce Hanley. The latter, formerly a high-profile player at the Brisbane Lions, will be an especially interesting one to watch.

The Suns’ midfield has been a weakness in most of their recent seasons, and with quite a few new players in that part of the ground the way they gel together could be a big factor for their performance this year.

Brisbane for their part have had real problems in their backline, and they’ll be put to the test by one of the league’s strongest key forwards in Tom Lynch.

Jack Frost was recruited in the trade period and if the former Pies goes to Lynch it’ll be a sign that he’s a big part of new coach Chris Fagan’s intended defensive structure.

Unfortunately, the weather might well have a big factor on this contest, with heavy rain predicted after a hot and humid few days in South East Queensland.

That, and the early stage of the pre-season, probably makes the result a bit irrelevant this evening. Nevertheless the Suns’ team looks more experienced and a bit better balanced, and you’d expect them to win this one.

