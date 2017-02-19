Illawarra Hawks vs Adelaide 36ers: NBL semi-finals Game 2 live scores, blog

The Adelaide 36ers take a one-game lead onto the road this afternoon as the Illawarra Hawks look to keep their playoff dream alive in Wollongong. Join The Roar from 3pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and blog.
Adelaide’s star NBL MVP Jerome Randle led the minor premiers to a superb 15-point win over the Hawks in the opening game of the three-match series, putting them right on the front foot for a spot in the finals.
Despite an injury scare, Randle racked up a game-high 26 points for his side, as well as six rebounds and four assists in front of a raucous home crowd.
After some sledging in the lead up to the series, Randle and the 36ers are expected to receive a heated reception from the Hawks faithful today.
Nathan Sobey and Mitch Creek were also causing headaches all over the court for Illawarra in Game 1, continuing to be the vital support that Randle and the rest of the side have leant on for most of the season.
For the Hawks, consistency was their biggest enemy in the series opener.
An explosive start out of the gate in the first quarter was completely underdone by a disastrous second term, which they lost by 13 points.
It was an uphill struggle from their in the second half, but they were once again able to start strong and take control of the third, before falling flat in the final stanza for a disappointing finish.
The key for Illawarra today at home is to control those undulating patches of form.
Tim Coenraad racked up 26 points for the Hawks and was a shining light in a patchy performance on the road and he will be the one to watch for the 36ers defence this afternoon.
Despite being behind in the series to the top side in the league, the Hawks can take solace in knowing that seven of the last eight games between these two have been won by the home side.
Prediction
The Hawks put the fight to the 36ers on the road in Game 1 but just failed to keep up with the league leaders when it counted.
Despite the talent on show for Illawarra, they’re just a level below the 36ers at the moment and will have a big fight on their hands this afternoon at home to keep their season alive.
Adelaide should be able to sweep the series here, but expect a much tighter and thrilling contest.
Adelaide to win by 4 points.
4:03pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:03pm | ! Report
4:02pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:02pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Big opening half for both sides but it’s the Hawks who hold the five-point lead at the major break. Momentum has ebbed and flowed all over the place but the 36ers just haven’t been able to keep Illawarra down long enough to make any kind of lead, or even get the lead.
Coenraad leads the game with 14 points, including some big three’s in the second quarter.
Illawarra lead in rebounds, steals and assists.
Hawks – 54
36ers – 49
4:00pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:00pm | ! Report
Q2′
Now a gift for Sobey and the 36ers!!
He hit a lay up on the buzzer and won a foul in the process with a chance to complete the three-point play on the point of halftime. He misses the free throw.
Hawks – 54
36ers – 49
3:58pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:58pm | ! Report
Q2′
Jacobsen gives up a foul with 5 seconds on the clock and that will the Hawks a chance to add two freebies onto the board leading into the halftime break.
Kay misses the first one, and the second as well. A let off for the 36ers.
Hawks – 54
36ers – 47
3:57pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:57pm | ! Report
Q2′
Coenraad adds two more to the tally from the free throw line, his 14th points of the game so far as the clock winds down in the final minute of the half.
Hawks – 54
36ers – 47
3:55pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:55pm | ! Report
Q2′
Randle makes his two from the line, much to the chagrin of the Illawarra fans.
Hawks – 52
36ers – 47
3:53pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:53pm | ! Report
Q2′
Randle fouled at the top of the key. He’ll take to the line now for two but both sides won’t mind that break after a frantic period of play, packed with fastbreaks and turnovers but neither side could find the net.
Hawks – 52
36ers – 45
3:52pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:52pm | ! Report
Q2′
COENRAAD FROM DOWNTOWN!!
Much like Drmic for the 36ers, Coenraad has been unstoppable this quarter from range, hitting another one from beyond the arc on the right edge on the transition play. Fast paced action leading into halftime.
Hawks – 52
36ers – 45
3:50pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:50pm | ! Report
Q2′
Randle trying to make it all happen in under the bucket, bringing in three defenders and opening up Jacobsen for the short ball… but the big centre is fouled on his way up and will take to the line.
Hits one from two.
Hawks – 49
36ers – 43
3:49pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:49pm | ! Report
Q2′
DRMIC AGAIN!!
He’s on fire from range in the second quarter here as he sinks another one from downtown to cut into the Illawarra run.
Hawks – 49
36ers – 42
3:48pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:48pm | ! Report
Q2′
Back to back baskets for the Hawks!! Cody Ellis and Coenraad sink a pair of two-pointers within 10 seconds of each other and the lead is now back up to double figures.
Hawks – 49
36ers – 39