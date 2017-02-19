Illawarra Hawks vs Adelaide 36ers: NBL semi-finals Game 2 live scores, blog

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

The Adelaide 36ers take a one-game lead onto the road this afternoon as the Illawarra Hawks look to keep their playoff dream alive in Wollongong. Join The Roar from 3pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and blog.

Adelaide’s star NBL MVP Jerome Randle led the minor premiers to a superb 15-point win over the Hawks in the opening game of the three-match series, putting them right on the front foot for a spot in the finals.

Despite an injury scare, Randle racked up a game-high 26 points for his side, as well as six rebounds and four assists in front of a raucous home crowd.

After some sledging in the lead up to the series, Randle and the 36ers are expected to receive a heated reception from the Hawks faithful today.

Nathan Sobey and Mitch Creek were also causing headaches all over the court for Illawarra in Game 1, continuing to be the vital support that Randle and the rest of the side have leant on for most of the season.

For the Hawks, consistency was their biggest enemy in the series opener.

An explosive start out of the gate in the first quarter was completely underdone by a disastrous second term, which they lost by 13 points.

It was an uphill struggle from their in the second half, but they were once again able to start strong and take control of the third, before falling flat in the final stanza for a disappointing finish.

The key for Illawarra today at home is to control those undulating patches of form.

Tim Coenraad racked up 26 points for the Hawks and was a shining light in a patchy performance on the road and he will be the one to watch for the 36ers defence this afternoon.

Despite being behind in the series to the top side in the league, the Hawks can take solace in knowing that seven of the last eight games between these two have been won by the home side.

Prediction

The Hawks put the fight to the 36ers on the road in Game 1 but just failed to keep up with the league leaders when it counted.

Despite the talent on show for Illawarra, they’re just a level below the 36ers at the moment and will have a big fight on their hands this afternoon at home to keep their season alive.

Adelaide should be able to sweep the series here, but expect a much tighter and thrilling contest.



Adelaide to win by 4 points.