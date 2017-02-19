Marsh, Lyon impress in India tour game

Mitch Marsh could join brother Shaun in earning a Test recall, having also impressed in Australia’s only tour game before their four-Test series against India starts on Thursday in Pune.

Shaun Marsh, who was selected ahead of Usman Khawaja for the three-day clash with India A in Mumbai, and Steve Smith posted composed centuries on Friday.

Australia resumed at 5-327 on Saturday, when Mitch Marsh picked up where his brother left off. The allrounder scored 75 as the visitors declared at 7-469 shortly after lunch.

The hosts were 2-63 in response at tea.

Nathan Lyon came on to bowl the sixth over of the innings and removed both openers, dismissing Akhil Herwadkhar caught and bowled then ending the session with the wicket of Priyank Panchal, caught at short leg by Peter Handscomb.

Matthew Wade showed both fitness and form in a knock of 64, which was his first innings since returning home from the recent ODI tour of New Zealand because of a back injury.

Glenn Maxwell finished unbeaten on 16, reining in his aggression during a 35-minute stay at the crease that did not feature a boundary.

Maxwell and Marsh appear locked in a battle for the vacant No.6 spot in the Test side. The showdown could be decided by whether selectors regard Maxwell’s offspin or Marsh’s medium pace as more useful on the Pune pitch.

Marsh adopted a more conservative approach on day two of the first-class game at Brabourne Stadium, sitting on 37 off 93 balls at one stage.

He then hammered four boundaries in the space of 10 deliveries, timing the ball in a fashion that would have pleased coach Darren Lehmann and chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns.

Marsh smashed a booming six later in the morning session, cracking the ball back over the head of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and almost out of the ground.

The allrounder also scored a half-century in Australia’s intra-squad game in Dubai, where he claimed the prized scalp of skipper Smith.

Marsh fell victim to Nadeem after Saturday’s meal break, offering a catch to mid-off. Wade was caught behind attempting to sweep part-timer Herwadkar.

Marsh was handed the new ball in the absence of rested pacemen Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

He bowled with good pace in five overs but failed to create a breakthrough.