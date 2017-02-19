South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL Charity Shield live scores, blog

The Charity Shield match-up between rivals the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs should serve as a great appetiser for the upcoming NRL season. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEDT.
Both St George Illawarra and South Sydney missed out on finals football last season and the jury is still out on whether or not either team can break into the top eight in 2017.
The Dragons at full strength remain short of options in attack and a lot of responsibility will once again rest on key figures Gareth Widdop and Josh Dugan.
They both will need to play at an exceptionally high level this season in order to provide the Red V with another dimension to their offensive play.
While a trial win over the Wests Tigers provides further belief that points will come more freely this season, the Dragons remain a work in progress with the ball in hand.
With this in mind, the Red V will once again rely on their strong forward pack led by Tyson Frizell to outmuscle their opposition this season.
South Sydney meanwhile appear to have more attacking depth in their line-up with Adam Reynolds, Robbie Farah and Greg Inglis forming what could be a lethal spine that could yield plenty of points.
It will be certainly fascinating to see how Farah performs this afternoon.
At the end of the day, he remains far from the player he once was but the signs so far suggest that he could end up being a valuable asset for South Sydney this season.
If Farah fails to find his best form though, the bunnies will have a major hole to fill in a crucial position.
With both teams fairly evenly matched, it is difficult to offer a prediction in a game that is usually well contested.
The Rabbitohs today are missing Inglis but are very well served upfront with both Sam and George Burgess starting this afternoon.
The Dragons though possess depth in the forwards as well so it would be no surprise to see this contest turn into an arm-wrestle that may be settled by an Adam Reynolds field goal.
Rabbitohs by 1
4:10pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:10pm | ! Report
Bunnies get the penalty and go on the attack. Farah and Reynolds still working on their combination
Rabbitohs 0
Dragons 0
4:09pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:09pm | ! Report
7′ – Gee what a player Frizell has become. World class forward and very dynamic with his running. He needs to stay fit for the Dragons this season
Rabbitohs 0
Dragons 0
4:07pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:07pm | ! Report
5′ – Reynolds with the grubber and the Dragons recover possession.
Rabbitohs 0
Dragons 0
4:05pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:05pm | ! Report
3′ – Crazy drop-out sees the Rabbitohs regain possession of the footy after the Dragons tried to keep the footy in play. Bunnies right on the attack through Walker! Dragons however survive and get the turnover.
Rabbitohs 0
Dragons 0
4:04pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:04pm | ! Report
2′ – Dragons only averaged just over 14 points a game last season. That is poor. Chip over the top and its a good one as Burns is forced to concede the drop-out.
Rabbitohs 0
Dragons 0
4:03pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:03pm | ! Report
1′ – Early error from George Burgess and the Dragons right on the attack. Let’s see how dangerous the Dragons can be with the ball in hand. It is an area they really need to improve on this season
Rabbitohs 0
Dragons 0
4:02pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:02pm | ! Report
KICKOFF
Rabbitohs 0
Dragons 0
4:00pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:00pm | ! Report
The Charity Shield is upon us as both teams make their way out right now. Its the Dragons up against the bunnies. The NRL season just around the corner and both teams will be keen to establish some momentum before the start of what should be another epic premiership campaign. Join us and have your say on the match as it happens right here!