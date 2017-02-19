Suns shine too strong for Lions in AFL pre-season

The Suns were too strong for the wilting Lions in a hot day at Broadbeach, dominating after half time and winning by four goals, a margin that flattered Brisbane.

Gold Coast’s pace through the midfield and strength in the key positions always gave them the edge over Brisbane, but until midway through the third term the Lions had managed to stay within a kick for the most part, breaking even at the clearances and pinching goals on the counterattack.

However, eventually the Suns superiority around the ground took its toll, as they began to kick away late in the third quarter and largely dominated the final term. Brisbane managed two late consolation goals to keep the margin respectable, but in truth they were very much the lesser of the two teams.

Aaron Hall showed every sign of backing up from his breakout 2016, dominating this game with 33 possessions and several penetrating forward entries. His pace and positioning always gave the Suns an option through the midfield.

Touk Miller and Pearce Hanley also provided options in a midfield that is blessed with pace. The Suns were keen to link up and run through the midfield, handballing significantly more than they kicked, and that’s surely a sign of what they’re trying to achieve in this coming season.

They might be a little disappointed in only managing eleven goals from their fifty forward entries. Sam Day’s early injury – dislocating a hip after striding awkwardly at a contest – robbed them of an attacking option. Jarrad Grant was on fire early but faded after quarter time. Tom Lynch was impressive without dominating.

Sadly, the Lions looked similarly disorganised and outgunned as they did for most of 2016. They couldn’t deal with the Suns pace through the middle and didn’t seem to have much system going forward. Their second half fade out was all too familiar, and unfortunately is likely to be a feature of future games for the league’s youngest list.

However, they’ll be happy with Rohan Bewick’s excellent game pushing up off a half back flank, as well as the promising debut of Hugh McCluggage.

They may be missing Jack Frost from their Round 1 side, after the new recruit was reported for a dangerous tackle on Brandon Matera. The Suns may also be without a key position player in the early season depending on the severity of Sam Day’s injury.

Gold Coast would surely come away the happier of the two teams, not just because of the win but also their superior ball movement and organisation. They’ll be hoping to show a sharper edge in front of goal in their remaining pre-season games.