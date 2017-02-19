Sydney Swans vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Join The Roar for the first JLT match for the Sydney Swans and North Melbourne Kangaroos as they go head to head in the unfamiliar territory of Coffs Harbour! We’ll be following the game live from 2:05pm AEDT with all the scores and a live blog.
Let’s be honest – AFL pre-season games aren’t the most exciting thing in the world… but that’s not to say they’re not somewhat exciting!
Wins might not carry any meaning, but what a great chance it is to get an early look at your team’s progress, witness the on-field debuts of plenty of young talent, and just bask in the knowledge that season 2017 is just around the corner!
North Melbourne will go in very short of big men (pun intended), with Todd Goldstein, Majak Daw and Ben Brown all sitting out, leaving majority ruck duties to 3rd year rookie Brandon Preuss.
Alongside Jarrad Waite, forward targets will come in the form of youngsters Nick Larkey, Ben McKay and Cameron Zurhaar, who will all be fighting to take the spot of the recently departed Drew Petrie.
Marley Williams will also play his first game as a Roo after crossing from Collingwood, and will certainly be looking to impress.
Alongside him in defence will be some other fresh faces to watch out for, including the highly rated Declan Watson and impressive tall Sam Durdin. Robbie Tarrant and Scott Thompson will not take part in the game.
Sydney are also leaving some huge names on the sidelines, including Jarrad McVeigh, Dane Rampe, Kieran Jack and perhaps their biggest name of all, superstar forward Lance Franklin.
Pick 11 from last year’s draft, the supremely talented Oliver Florent, will be showcased, as will other newbies Jack Maibaum (defender) and Darcy Cameron (ruck/forward). Plenty of rookies have also been named, including Irish Gaelic convert Colin O’Riordan.
New captain Josh Kennedy will lead from the front and will have plenty of first-rate support, with the likes of Dan Hannebery, Isaac Heeney and Luke Parker ready and raring to go.
Prediction
It should be a great hitout between the two sides but the Swans should be too strong for the undersized Roos.
Sydney by 32.
Join The Roar from 2:05pm AEST for all the live action!
2:38pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:38pm | ! Report
BEHIND NM
Another poster for North! Jarrad Waite marks easily against the inexperienced Lewis Melican and goes back from about 35 on a slight angle, but in the wind the kick slams into the left post.
Q2 4′
Sydney Swans 3.4.22
North Melbourne Kangaroos 1.4.10
2:37pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:37pm | ! Report
GOAL NM
Sydney fluff the kick-in, Mason Wood finds the ball at ground level and drills the first for North!
Q2 3′
Sydney Swans 3.4.22
North Melbourne Kangaroos 1.3.9
2:36pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:36pm | ! Report
BEHIND NORTH MELBOURNE
A really good look at the 9 pointer then from Cunnington, who bursts through the centre and just misses to the right.
Q2 2′
Sydney Swans 3.4.22
North Melbourne Kangaroos 0.3.3
2:35pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:35pm | ! Report
Second quarter underway.
Q2 1′
Sydney Swans 3.4.22
North Melbourne Kangaroos 0.2.2
2:33pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:33pm | ! Report
Quarter-time at Coffs Harbour and it’s the Swans leading by 20!
Zak Jones leads all possession winners with 9, while first-year prospect Oliver Florent has kicked two goals. Also seeing plenty to like from future superstars Callum Mills & Isaac Heeney.
North’s fill-in ruckman Braydon Preuss has registered 11 hitouts early. Ed Vickers-Willis has done some nice things for the Roos, but it’s mostly the old brigade doing the majority of the work. They won’t want to go goalless much longer.
Still a bit weird to know Brent Harvey isn’t on this team anymore!
Q1
Sydney Swans 3.4.22
North Melbourne Kangaroos 0.2.2
2:27pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:27pm | ! Report
GOAL SYDNEY
Florent again! Talk about making an impact. His second goal is a lovely shot from the left pocket that shows exactly why he was rated so highly.
Q1 22′
Sydney Swans 3.4.22
North Melbourne Kangaroos 0.2.2
2:25pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:25pm | ! Report
BEHIND SYDNEY
OH geez, very close to our first supergoal there, with young Swans ruckman Darcy Cameron hammering in a low shot that just hits the post very close to the ground. Could’ve been a big margin at the first break!
Q1 20′
Sydney Swans 2.4.16
North Melbourne Kangaroos 0.2.2
2:22pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:22pm | ! Report
BEHIND NORTH MELBOURNE
Macmillan tries for an unlikely supergoal from outside the arc, but fails to convert.
Q1 18′
Sydney Swans 2.3.15
North Melbourne Kangaroos 0.2.2
2:22pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:22pm | ! Report
It’s the usual suspects doing most of the work for North, with Ziebell, Gibson and Cunnington at the top of the disposal count.
Q1 17′
Sydney Swans 2.3.15
North Melbourne Kangaroos 0.1.1
2:21pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:21pm | ! Report
GOAL SYDNEY
Josh Kennedy, the new captain, positions himself beautifully at the front of a marking contest and swoops on the spoiled ball, snapping a wonderful goal.
Q1 16′
Sydney Swans 2.3.15
North Melbourne Kangaroos 0.1.1
2:20pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:20pm | ! Report
BEHIND SYDNEY
Callum Mills sneaks forward and is found by Harry Cunningham. Kick flies to the left.
Q1 15′
Sydney Swans 1.3.9
North Melbourne Kangaroos 0.1.1
2:18pm
Shannon Russell said | 2:18pm | ! Report
BEHIND SYDNEY
Robbie Fox tries a long goal from just inside 50, but sprays it badly. It falls well short and is punched through.
Q1 13′
Sydney Swans 1.2.8
North Melbourne Kangaroos 0.1.1