Warrington Wolves vs Brisbane Broncos: World Club Series live scores, blog

The World Club Series might be down to two matches, but there is still plenty on the line for the Warrington Wolves when they host the Brisbane Broncos. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7am (AEDT).
At the end of the 2016 Super League season, the Wolves were top of the table, and went on to beat St Helens in the semi-final, but couldn’t get over the top of the Wigan Warriors in the big dance.
As for the Broncos, this match came about after every other top eight team in the NRL rejected a trip to England.
For Australian fans, there is plenty of ex-NRL talent at Warrington. Former Newcastle veteran Kurt Gidley has locked down a consistent spot in the halves, keeping Chris Sandow on the bench for much of last year – although Sandow is no longer at the club.
Another who has done a strong job for the Wolves is Ashton Sims, while Mike Cooper joins the squad this season and for this match.
Warrington got their Super League season off to a slow start last weekend though, going down 20-12 to the Catalans Dragons.
Despite having Ryan Atkins in the centres and a strong spine that included Gidley, Matty Russell, Declan Patton and Daryl Clark, their defence wasn’t good enough and they never really got into the match.
The Broncos have taken a reasonable squad halfway across the world for a match that essentially is exhibition for them.
Darius Boyd and Ben Hunt will lead the attack, with Hunt looking for a much stronger 2017 and Boyd keen to get his captaincy at the club off to a good start.
Andrew McCullogh will play hooker, while Matt Gillett, Alex Glenn and Sam Thaiday lead a forward pack with plenty of talent. Exciting youngsters Joe Ofahengaue, Tevita Pangai Junior, Jai Arrow and Jayden Su’A will all benefit from the trip, while David Mead and James Roberts will be aiming to put on plenty of points out wide.
Brisbane have plenty of attacking flare and appear to be taking this game seriously, unlike their last visit in 2015, when they beat Wigan in extra time.
If Warrington’s defence is anything like it was in the first game of the season, this could get ugly.
Prediction
The Broncos will continue the NRL’s run of dominance in the World Club Series and record a heavy win.
Broncos by 16.
1′ – We are underway in the 2017 World Club Series and it’s Ashton Sims to have the first run before Mike Cooper takes a carry through the middle of the park, making half a break and looking strong. They come to the left before Westerman has a carry and then there is an early kick, Kahu bringing it back.
Wolves 0
0′ – It will be the Broncos to kick-off.
Wolves 0
National anthems on now.
Right then, Kurt Gidley and Darius Boyd lead their teams out to a reasonably full Halliwell Jones Stadium – the only source of heat though for the moment is those flamethrowers on field.
Roarers, who are you tipping for this one?
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: Phil Bentham
Touch Judges: Chris Kendall, Jonathan Roberts
Video Referee: Ben Thaler
The Brisbane Broncos are close to full strength, as mentioned in the preview. Both Ben Hunt and Anthony Milford have been named while Darius Boyd gets his first chance to captain the club. Joe Ofahengaue and Herman Ese’ese will start in the forward pack, while Josh McGuire is the man to take the lock spot. Youngsters Tevita Pangai Junior, Jai Arrow and George Fai take a spot on the bench.
For Warrington, there are a few surprises. Kurt Gidley has been named to run out at fullback, the first time he has played there in quite some time. That paves the way for Declan Patton and Kevin Brown to form the halves combination while Andre Savelio has been named to start in the second row.
BRISBANE BRONCOS
1. Darius Boyd (c)
2. Corey Oates
3. Jordan Kahu
4. James Roberts
5. David Mead
6. Anthony Milford
7. Ben Hunt
8. Joe Ofahengaue
9. Andrew McCullough
10. Herman Ese’ese
11. Sam Thaiday
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
Interchange
14. Alex Glenn
15. Tevita Pangai Junior
16. Jai Arrow
18. George Fai
WARRINGTON WOLVES
7. Kurt Gidley
5. Matty Russell
3. Rhys Evans
4. Ryan Atkins
2. Tom Lineham
6. Kevin Brown
22. Declan Patton
14. Mike Cooper
9. Daryl Clark
10. Ashton Sims
12. Jack Hughes
18. Andre Savelio
13. Joe Westerman
Interchange
15. Brad Dwyer
23. Joe Philbin
28. Harvey Livett
34. Ben Westwood
Final teams to come in a moment