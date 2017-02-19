Warrington Wolves vs Brisbane Broncos: World Club Series live scores, blog

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

The World Club Series might be down to two matches, but there is still plenty on the line for the Warrington Wolves when they host the Brisbane Broncos. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7am (AEDT).

At the end of the 2016 Super League season, the Wolves were top of the table, and went on to beat St Helens in the semi-final, but couldn’t get over the top of the Wigan Warriors in the big dance.

As for the Broncos, this match came about after every other top eight team in the NRL rejected a trip to England.

For Australian fans, there is plenty of ex-NRL talent at Warrington. Former Newcastle veteran Kurt Gidley has locked down a consistent spot in the halves, keeping Chris Sandow on the bench for much of last year – although Sandow is no longer at the club.

Another who has done a strong job for the Wolves is Ashton Sims, while Mike Cooper joins the squad this season and for this match.

Warrington got their Super League season off to a slow start last weekend though, going down 20-12 to the Catalans Dragons.

Despite having Ryan Atkins in the centres and a strong spine that included Gidley, Matty Russell, Declan Patton and Daryl Clark, their defence wasn’t good enough and they never really got into the match.

The Broncos have taken a reasonable squad halfway across the world for a match that essentially is exhibition for them.

Darius Boyd and Ben Hunt will lead the attack, with Hunt looking for a much stronger 2017 and Boyd keen to get his captaincy at the club off to a good start.

Andrew McCullogh will play hooker, while Matt Gillett, Alex Glenn and Sam Thaiday lead a forward pack with plenty of talent. Exciting youngsters Joe Ofahengaue, Tevita Pangai Junior, Jai Arrow and Jayden Su’A will all benefit from the trip, while David Mead and James Roberts will be aiming to put on plenty of points out wide.

Brisbane have plenty of attacking flare and appear to be taking this game seriously, unlike their last visit in 2015, when they beat Wigan in extra time.

If Warrington’s defence is anything like it was in the first game of the season, this could get ugly.

Prediction

The Broncos will continue the NRL’s run of dominance in the World Club Series and record a heavy win.

Broncos by 16.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this World Club Series match from 7am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.