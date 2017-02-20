 

Australia snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

    Moises Henriques had a shocker with the ball in the Australian T20 match against Sri Lanka. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

    What a pathetic display from the second-string Australian side in Geelong.

    Against a young Sri Lankan XI, some of the best performers of the Big Bash suffered a two-wicket loss after having the visitors on the ropes at 5-41.

    What a disastrous final two overs from the Aussies. The Lankans needed 34 with two to go. Bang! 20 off Moises Henriques in the penultimate. If that wasn’t bad enough, Andrew Tye, after taking a wicket early in the last over, which should have heaped pressure on the Lankans, chased the batsman on strike all over the crease until the inevitable winning runs were scored.

    Whatever happened to the good old yorker? Why didn’t the closing-out bowlers pepper the batsmen with yorkers aimed at the base of the stumps? Instead, they seemed to wait for the batsman to walk across off and then bowl a shortish ball right in the hitting channel.

    The lesson for our bowlers is not to try and blast out the batsmen. Line, length and guile will win the day.

    And what of the batsmen? Aaron Finch got a nasty bounce, but he had the experience and ability to handle that. Travis Head needs to use his head and put a higher value on his wicket. Head started the rot, which resulted in losing seven wickets for 52. Batsmen need natural talent but also to exercise the little grey cells.

