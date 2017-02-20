Farah or Cook for the Rabbitohs?

Robbie Farah has made the move to Souths - but will he sit on the bench? (AAP Image/Action Photographics, Renee McKay)

Yesterday’s Charity Shield at ANZ Stadium didn’t make things any easier for Michael Maguire when it comes to choosing a full-time No.9 for 2017.

Bringing home a 32-14 victory, the Rabbitohs put in one of the most decisive wins in this year’s NRL pre-season trials.

Despite the absence of Greg Inglis, there was an incredible synergy to the Bunnies spine.

Once again, Alex Johnston proved how safe he is at fullback.

With 49 tries from 61 games, he’s Souths’ top try-scorer, so it was only fitting that he brought in a four-pointer in the first twenty minutes.

Receiving the Steeden from Adam Reynolds, he wove his way through the entire right edge of the Dragons’ defensive line to land one of the deftest tries of the afternoon.

Cody Walker was great as well, with a smashing run down the field at the beginning of a Rabbitohs set paving the way for Angus Crichton’s try at the 62nd minute.

Adam Reynolds, too, demonstrated a super sense of control across both halves.

Yet what really made the spine shine was the addition of Robbie Farah and Damien Cook at No.9.

Over the first half, Farah proved adept at creating opportunities and demonstrating consistent control around the ruck, freeing up space and building forward momentum for Reynolds and Walker.

Two minutes in, Farah preceded a repeat set for the Bunnies with a series of instructions to the team as a whole.

It was a gesture of leadership that paid off, with the ex-Tiger putting down his first try in a Souths jersey moments later.

Farah’s sense of organisation was evident once again at the 27th minute, when he sent the Steeden over to Cody Walker just as Siosifa Talakai was getting into position, allowing the burly No.4 to simply stroll over the line.

Yet Damien Cook was just as impressive in the second half, even if he didn’t receive the same bevy of opportunities.

His most emphatic answer to Farah came fifteen minutes in.

Choosing to run the ball, he accelerated rapidly up through the ruck and then pivoted a banana kick off to the right on the run, in a move worthy of Craig Wing.

It landed right on the chest of Hymel Hunt who planted it square in the corner.

Later in the game, Reynolds pulled a similar move, opting for a pivoting short kick to the right on the second tackle that allowed Braidon Burns to put in a double in his debut Charity Shield appearance.

With Reynolds taking inspiration from Cook and mainly converting tries in which Farah or Cook had a hand, it was clear that both hookers made their mark on the spine.

Michael Maguire now has an interesting decision to make. Does he opt for Farah or Cook?

Or does he take a more unusual approach and alternate hookers over the first couple of matches?

That kind of shifting spine worked in the Bunnies’ interests yesterday afternoon.

If it gave Souths a bit more of a volatile flavour than usual, it also prevented them ever congealing enough for the Dragons attack to make headway either.

Whatever the outcome, it must be good for Rabbitohs fans to see the team spoilt for choice as first round looms near.