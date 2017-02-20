How to fix Australian rugby’s biggest problem

I’m writing after years of having a ‘pub opinion’ on the current state of Australian rugby. I’ve finally been persuaded to put my opinion out there for more than just my family and friends to see.

Having been born in New Zealand I was obviously born into a strong rugby culture and that continued when we made the journey across the Tasman to live in Australia.

Some might say my allegiance should be towards Australia having lived there for the majority of my life, and that I’ve just jumped on the All Black bandwagon. However, I can still remember vividly as a young child crying while watching John Eales kick the winning penalty goal in the 2000 Bledisloe Cup, then Toutai Kefu the following year scoring in the 78th minute to yet again steal the Bledisloe Cup.

Fortunately, since then it’s been nothing but black, with every Kiwi loving to listen to Phil Kearns’ pure hatred of the All Blacks and their winning culture!

However, this opinion isn’t about the Wallabies, it’s about the road you need to take in order to be considered for state or national recognition.

No, I’m not your typical pub critic who once played with Quade Cooper’s cousin’s best mate’s brother in law, putting me in the inner circle of Australian rugby. I’m a concerned rugby fan who can see the Wallabies falling further and further down the World Rugby rankings unless something drastic doesn’t change in the selection process currently in place.

In 2013, the ARU had had enough of the inconsistency of their national team and employed Andrew Mehrtens, an All Black great, to fix the problem. His solution was plain and simple, a domestic competition that ran throughout the off season of Super Rugby. We now know that competition as the National Rugby Championship (NRC).

In 2014, myself and plenty of other Kiwi rugby fanatics were extremely nervous as this domestic competition kicked off. Australian rugby had finally unlocked the deep dark secret of the All Black dynasty. Or so we thought…

The reason the All Blacks seem to have an endless stream of talent flowing through their country is the domestic competition, the Mitre 10 Cup (formally the ITM Cup), which has been the launch pad for a high percentage of All Blacks.

It angers me reading how there is supposedly a ‘lack of depth’ within Australian rugby. Yes, Australia has a far superior selection of sport compared to New Zealand, that is a valid argument. But the dream of playing for the All Blacks is a dream that is reachable.

I’ve often used the saying that you could be homeless in New Zealand, but if you’re good enough, you will play for the All Blacks. The responsibilities of an All Black reach further than just the field. For example, the ‘no dickhead’ policy implemented by Australia’s favourite son, Richie McCaw.

The NRC was introduced for young, up-and-coming rugby players to show their skills, however it has developed into a pre-season conditioning session for the already contracted Super Rugby players. I’ll use a Kiwi example in Brad Thorne being contracted and playing for Queensland Country last year. He’s been one of my favourite players throughout his career, but all the signing did was block a younger player from being able to trial in a domestic competition.

While growing up I’ve been able to witness the arrogance of the Australian rugby hierarchy only interested in the players from prestigious private schools that are not often the most talented, but have a rich family history in rugby.

An example of this is a form that was generated while I was in grade 12. We had to provide our parent’s occupations, how much the yearly household income was, and how much our parents were willing to donate to the club I won’t name as I’m sure it’s not the only one.

The problem isn’t a lack of depth in Australian rugby at all. It’s the system in which you get further by who your father is. This is where I believe talented teenagers are being lost to rugby league, football, and AFL.

Why should you trial for a team when you’ve already been told all spots have been filled by contracted players looking for a pre-season hit out?

Some of you might agree, some might not, it’s just my opinion.