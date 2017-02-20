Jockey Jordan Turner hospitalised following fall

Young jockey Jordan Turner has been sent to hospital following a scary fall at Flemington over the weekend.

The 18-year-old was thrown from his horse during a training run early on Saturday morning and has since been housed at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Turner is awaiting the results of scans taken on the day to see whether or not he is suffering any severe nerve damage.

The initial outcome of the incident has seen him suffer a badly dislocated shoulder as well as a fractured collarbone after landing awkwardly on the track.

After the untimely death of jockey Rebecca Black in New Zealand just before Christmas, the response time and safety of fallen riders has been revamped on both sides of the ditch.

Turner was slated to ride atop of Houdini The Great for the Ascot Racecourse Trophy over 2000m that same day, however, after being taken away, his ride was replaced by Jye McNeil and ran sixth.

The budding apprentice was also lined up for six races on Sunday, but a forced break that is expected to be around 6-8 weeks ruled him out as the recovery process begins.

Barring any severe nerve damage to the upper body from the fall, Turner is expected to come back around late March or early April.

Turner is still an apprentice jockey and has been on loan to the stable of Leon and Troy Corstens, hoping to pick up a permanent ride throughout the year after moving across the country for a brighter future.

Coming up through the ranks in his home state of Western Australia, Turner has become a promising prospect as a standout new young rider in the stacked market of Victoria.

Since moving from to the Victorian scene after a debut ride back in 2014, Turner has picked up six wins from just over 50 rides, including a victory in the Bon Hoysted Cup on Thursday in the saddle of Scapa Cove.