Maguire could be set to unleash Farah and Cook in the same side

South Sydney coach Michael Maguire has given a strong indication he could use big-name signing Robbie Farah at lock alongside Damien Cook this NRL season.

Both hookers starred in individual stints during the Rabbitohs’ 32-14 Charity Shield win over St George-Illawarra on Sunday.

However it was a late 15-minute cameo alongside each other – with Farah at lock – that showed how Maguire could combine the duo.

“There’s obviously opportunities at the back end of halves when your team puts a lot of pressure on opposition,” Maguire said.

“The game now is getting closer and closer with the arm wrestle. So (the hooker) comes up, with those sorts of players coming on and being able to pull apart the middle of the field.”

Farah scored his first try in Rabbitohs colours with a solo effort from close range early in the match and also kicked astutely out of dummy half before coming off at halftime.

Cook responded with his own moment of brilliance in the 55th minute, making a half-break and then producing a magical try assist with the outside of his boot for his right winger.

“He’s good, Cookie. He’s a talent. That’s obviously why I wanted to keep him. He’s a very talented kid and he can play a number of positions for us as well. So can Robbie,” Maguire said.

“Both of the boys contributed quite a lot to that performance. It’s a great place to be, obviously Robbie’s got experience and he’s been doing it for a long time.

“But Cookie’s growing every single day, every single time at training and obviously out there today he performed really well. Some good decisions moving forward.”

Maguire admitted his starter would also depend on the upcoming opposition.

“Probably game by game at the moment. At the end of the day, I think it’s going to be a bit of a learning curve for all of us. They’re very open those two,” he said.

“We’ve had great discussions about how we want to do it. It’s just a matter of time with how it works moving forward.”

The Rabbitohs open their season against Farah’s old club Wests Tigers on March 3.