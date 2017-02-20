NBA All-Star game 2017: East vs West live scores, blog

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

The NBA All-Star game is here, with New Orleans playing host to the best in the league as East meets West. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 12pm – midday (AEDT).

It’s doubtful we will see the high-scoring theatrics of last season, when the West broke a record to record a ridiculous 196 points, winning by 23.

In what was Kobe Bryant’s last game, not a moment of defence was played with both teams shooting 55 per cent from the field and putting up almost 140 shots each throughout the match.

The numbers of genuine scorers on the floor might see big points put up again, even in the last quarter, where usually both teams knuckle down to play real basketball.

The Western Conference will be led by the Golden State Warriors duo of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. If the pair were electric on the same team together last year, imagine the result of 50 regular season games next to each other.

James Harden was selected to start in the other guard spot, which might rip Russell Westbrook off, but that selection could have gone either way.

Regardless, the backcourt combinations the West can build, with sharp-shooter Klay Thompson on the bench are scary. Combine that with the explosive Kawhi Leonard and fifth best scorer in the league Anthony Davis and it won’t be any surprise to see the home team run up 200.

Where the West might have a leg up though is in their paint defence. While it won’t be on display early, Leonard and Draymond Green, who is coming off the bench take plenty of pride on that side of the court so could prove to be the difference.

The East are, unsurprisingly led by LeBron James who will look to continue his strong form at both ends of the court. Despite playing alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, he still sits seventh in the league for total points and will need to bring it on offence.

Irving is also in the side and could pick up apart lazy defensive efforts although John Wall, who leads the league in assists is more likely to do that.

DeMar DeRozan has been named for another start in the All-Stars setup and should flourish against minimal defence while exciting youngster Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has led the Bucks in everything this season is also on the floor.

Jimmy Butler is also on the floor and could bring a bit to the defensive end, but the East’s true difference maker could be the sharp-shooting Paul George, who had a huge game last year.

Prediction

The West probably have a little more offensive fire-power, and will also be the first team to put in effort defensively.

West by 9.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the NBA All-Stars game from 12pm – midday (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.