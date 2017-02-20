Who is next for Georges St Pierre?

GSP is back! Well, in headlines anyway (Image via FUEL TV)

Former UFC Welterweight Champion and one of the most revered mixed martial artists of all time Georges St Pierre officially announced his impending return to the Octagon last week.

But now the question on everyone’s mind surrounds who GSP will face.

St Pierre has stated that he is comfortable fighting anywhere from lightweight to middleweight, which opens up a plethora of options for his return fight from a three-year retirement.

A comeback bout with another all-time great in Anderson Silva at middleweight would be sure to whet the appetite of both the diehard and casual fans of the sport.

But given that GSP retired as the undisputed Welterweight Champion, a title that he defended nine times, many say he stakes an automatic claim to the winner of the upcoming bout between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson scheduled for UFC 209.

A grudge match against Nick Diaz is an option from left field that could be a fun fight, and perhaps St Pierre can be used as leverage to entice a somewhat stubborn Diaz into his first fight in over two years.

But former UFC title contender Elvis Sinosic believes that St Pierre will face none other than outspoken middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

“My money is on the Bisping fight.”

“Bisping has said that he will fight Yoel Romero if that’s what they want him to do but nothing is signed yet and I know that he is looking for the money fight.”

St Pierre has never fought at middleweight but Sinosic believes the step up in divisions will not deter the man who has not been beaten in almost a decade.

“I think Bisping physically would not be excessive for GSP if he moves up to middleweight.

“He (Bisping) is not a huge middleweight, but he has well-rounded skills and great takedown defence and I think that’s the fight I would put my money on.”