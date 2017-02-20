Optus booming on the back of EPL broadcast rights

The sports broadcasting revolution appears here to stay after Optus recorded a surge in sign-ups off the back of its English Premier League acquisition.
The telco sent shockwaves across the Australian landscape in late 2015 with a three-year $180-million plus investment to secure the rights to the soccer competition.
But the release of sales figures for the second half of 2016 – when it first transmitted the league – suggests it was a canny decision.
News Corp reports Optus added 201,000 new post-paid handset customers between July and December 2016, while fierce rival Telstra added 79,000.
The result was Optus’ best in six years.
The telco has the rights to all 380 matches, as well as highlights and other related content. SBS also broadcasts one match a week.
They also have the rights to broadcast June’s Confederations Cup and next year’s World Cup, both staged in Russia.
Optus executive Ben White told News Corp they were on track to see a positive return on investment.
“We have three years to do that but we are very happy with the way it’s tracking at the moment,” he said.
White said they would look to add more content off the back of the Premier League rights, which wouldn’t necessarily be sport.
“We will certainly in the coming months be talking about some additional exclusive content we will be adding to the service,” he said.
Nemesis said | February 20th 2017 @ 12:41pm | ! Report
It’s what I had expected. Albeit the number of new customers compared to Telstra is phenomenal.
The Optus streaming product, along with Twitter, Facebook & Youtube HD streaming, are the best streaming quality I’ve seen for sport. Equivalent to my HD TV.
Even the FTA Networks in Australia: ABCiView, 9Now, 7Plus, TenPlay provide excellent quality although I’ve not watched much LIVE sport on these apps; mainly TV On Demand.
By contrast, the Foxtel & beIN Sport Streaming products are rubbish. Not simply poor, actually rubbish.
Chris said | February 20th 2017 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
Great…now I’ll probably have to get an Optus phone so I can watch Confeds cup. I know SBS have the Aus games and the final. But I’m assuming thats it? Geez I thought Bein sports would have been all over the Confeds Cup
Lionheart said | February 20th 2017 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
Increases wouldn’t all be due to their EPL – Optus are doing some pretty hard sell of late, and I do know several Optus customers who aren’t EPL fans. But still, that they pay about the same per year as Foxtel pays for the A League seems a bit odd to me given the fewer viewers for EPL in Australia. Why didn’t Optus bid for at least some A League games?
Nemesis said | February 20th 2017 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
From what I’ve heard, Optus were put off by the production costs associated with ALeague broadcasts.
For the current Optus football streaming content (EPL, World Cup, Confed Cup, u20 Asian Champs, Futsal World Cup, etc.) Optus simply broadcasts the content. They don’t have to organise for cameras & Production teams on MatchDay.
Lionheart said | February 20th 2017 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
Fair enough I guess. With the rapidly changing technology and improving quality of streaming, it was a bit of a surprise that the A League broadcast agreement is for so long (six years isn’t it?)