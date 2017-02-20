The rugby community pays tribute to Dan Vickerman

Tributes have flown for the late Dan Vickerman. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Tributes continue to flow for Dan Vickerman after his sudden passing on Saturday.

Vickerman made his debut for the Brumbies in 2001, going on to play in 20 matches for the ACT franchise during his three-year stint in Super 12.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends, and all who knew Dan, at this difficult time. RIP Dan Vickerman. — Brumbies (@BrumbiesRugby) February 19, 2017

The Cape Town-born lock made an impression on Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, who selected him to play against France in 2002. He went on to play for Australia on 63 occasions, including three Rugby World Cups. Upon hearing the news of his death, the now coach of England was quick to praise Vickerman’s career:

“He was a wonderfully committed team player and a good guy. He will be sorely missed by the rugby community.”

The Wallabies honouring their fallen star with a powerful tweet:

Rest in Peace, Dan Vickerman. 63 Tests, three Rugby World Cups, infinite respect. https://t.co/9Vl33SrQGN pic.twitter.com/mTfur3GeTi — Qantas Wallabies (@qantaswallabies) February 19, 2017

The 37-year-old signed with the Waratahs in 2004, earning 53 Caps in five seasons at the franchise.

Rest In Peace, Dan Vickerman. 63 Tests, three Rugby World Cups, 53 Waratahs games. He will always be remembered https://t.co/uStsAc3uZc pic.twitter.com/WYRYdrEUbe — NSW Waratahs (@NSWWaratahs) February 19, 2017

He then headed north to study at England’s Cambridge University in 2008, combining his degree with a short stint at the Northampton Saints.

Our thoughts are with the family & friends of former Saint Dan Vickerman, who has passed away aged just 37 #RIP — Northampton Saints (@SaintsRugby) February 19, 2017

A host of former teammates and current players were shocked and saddened by the news:

Incredibly sad to wake up to the news about Dan Vickerman. One of the greats on & off the field Thoughts are with his family

Rest Easy Vicks — James Horwill (@JHorwill) February 19, 2017

Big vicks. So sad buddy. Now heaven has a strong right hand side. — ben darwin (@bendarwin) February 19, 2017

Words can't express my sadness #RIPbigV — Nathan Sharpe (@NathanSharpe5) February 19, 2017

Saddened to learn of the devastating news of Dan Vickerman. Shocked!Absolute legend of a bloke. Rest easy big fella — Kurtley Beale (@kurtley_beale) February 19, 2017

Incredibly saddened waking up to the news of Dan Vickerman. A true gentleman of the game. Thoughts are with his family.

Rest easy Vicks — Adam Ashley-Cooper (@AdamCoopy) February 19, 2017

Vicks was somebody everyone loved playing alongside. Learnt so much from him. Thinking of his family and team mates. Rest in peace mate. — Stephen Moore (@stevemoore83) February 19, 2017

Just horrible sad news to wake to.. The big V.. Always a protector for me on the field & a great drinking partner off it.. Rest easy Vicks 😢 — Matt Giteau (@giteau_rugby) February 19, 2017

So sad, Wallaby family has lost a great player & even better bloke off the field. Thoughts & prayers with Vicks family, friends & teammates — Tim Horan (@TimHoran12) February 19, 2017

Very saddened to learn of the passing of Dan Vickerman. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, friends and family. #RIPVicks — Michael Lynagh (@LynaghMichael) February 19, 2017

So sad to hear you have left us Big V. A wonderful friend, mentor and player. I'll miss you mate. #RIPDanVickerman — Dean Mumm (@DeanMumm) February 19, 2017

It wasn’t just Australian players that flooded social media with tributes:

Poor Dan Vickerman and his poor family. Beyond Sad.#rugbyfamily. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) February 19, 2017

Waking up to sad news about Dan Vickerman this morning. Always enjoyed playing against him. A real competitor and a great guy. — Victor Matfield (@VictorMatfield) February 19, 2017

Incredibly sad news to hear of the passing of Dan Vickerman. A true competitor on the pitch.Thoughts with his young family#RIPDanVickerman — Lewis Moody (@LewisMoody7) February 19, 2017

Dan Vickerman. Legend of both Australian & Cambridge University Rugby. Gone way too soon at 37…RIP — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) February 19, 2017

RIP Dan Vickerman very sad and tragic but how can we expect people to have the courage to get help if we won't even say the word 'suicide'? — Alan Quinlan (@AlanQuinlan1) February 19, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with the Vickerman family and their loved ones this morning. Such sad news to wake up to 😢🙏🏽 — Bryan Habana (@BryanHabana) February 19, 2017

The All Blacks and the Springboks sending their condolences:

The #AllBlacks join the rugby family in mourning the passing of former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/uBxw8zK7tm — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) February 19, 2017

The huge social media response demonstrates the impact Vickerman had on the rugby community. He contributed several articles on The Roar. He will be sadly missed.