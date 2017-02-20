 

The rugby community pays tribute to Dan Vickerman

 , ,

    Tributes have flown for the late Dan Vickerman. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

    Tributes continue to flow for Dan Vickerman after his sudden passing on Saturday.

    Vickerman made his debut for the Brumbies in 2001, going on to play in 20 matches for the ACT franchise during his three-year stint in Super 12.

    The Cape Town-born lock made an impression on Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, who selected him to play against France in 2002. He went on to play for Australia on 63 occasions, including three Rugby World Cups. Upon hearing the news of his death, the now coach of England was quick to praise Vickerman’s career:

    “He was a wonderfully committed team player and a good guy. He will be sorely missed by the rugby community.”

    The Wallabies honouring their fallen star with a powerful tweet:

    The 37-year-old signed with the Waratahs in 2004, earning 53 Caps in five seasons at the franchise.

    He then headed north to study at England’s Cambridge University in 2008, combining his degree with a short stint at the Northampton Saints.

    A host of former teammates and current players were shocked and saddened by the news:

    It wasn’t just Australian players that flooded social media with tributes:

    The All Blacks and the Springboks sending their condolences:

    The huge social media response demonstrates the impact Vickerman had on the rugby community. He contributed several articles on The Roar. He will be sadly missed.

    Need help? Anyone can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

