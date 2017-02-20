Vale Dan Vickerman

In light of the tragic news which broke yesterday, The Roar is today mourning the death of former Wallaby great Dan Vickerman, who died at his home on Saturday night aged just 37.

In addition to being one of the finest second-rowers to have played the game and one of rugby’s true gentlemen, Vickerman penned four columns for The Roar as a tremendously respected expert in 2016.

His opinions and insights into playing rugby at the highest level were valued by all who read them, and were genuinely eye-opening to our readers.

In his final column for The Roar, Vickerman wrote of his ongoing support for the Wallabies, but also of what he hoped to see from the Wallabies.

Australian rugby will always have my support and so too the players, but I dearly want them to be able to deliver what they are capable of, and be able to sit in that locker room having a laugh about the battle they have just endured after walking in victorious.

Prior to his retirement, Vickerman enjoyed a stellar career with the Wallabies, Brumbies and Waratahs.

Having made his Super Rugby debut for the Brumbies in 2001, Vickerman earned his first Wallabies cap during a six-point win over France the following year.

Vickerman undertook a three-year absence from international rugby in 2008, at what would have been the peak of his playing career, in which he went to study land economics at Cambridge.

However, he continued to play rubgy, captaining Cambridge to victory in their Varsity match against Oxford in 2009, and upon graduating was almost immediately recalled to the Wallabies’set-up by then-coach Robbie Deans.

Despite the sabbatical, Vickerman still went on to claim 63 Test caps for his country, wearing the green and gold for the final time during Australia’s 2011 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

2011 was Vickerman’s third World Cup appearance, having also been selected for the squads in 2003 and 2007.

By the time of his injury-induced retirement in 2012 following a struggle with persistent stress fractures in his right leg, Vickerman had racked up 86 appearances for the Brumbies and Waratahs over his career.

That the outpouring of emotion that has followed the news of Vickerman’s passing has come from such a wide and varied collection of current and former players, coaches, teams and even athletes from other sports is a testament to his character and the respect he had both on and off the field around the globe.

Our thoughts are with Vickerman’s family, including his wife Sarah and their two sons, during this difficult time.

The Life and Career of Daniel Joseph Vickerman 1979: Born on the 4th of June in Cape Town, South Africa

1996: Temporarily moves to England to play for the Cheltenham Colts U19 side, at just 17.

1998: With close friend and now Gloucester rugby legend Peter Buxton, Vickerman travels to Australia for a year to play rugby.

1999: Vickerman returns to South Africa, representing the Springboks in their U21 side.

2000: Moves to Australia again; this time for good. Vickerman is picked in the Australian U21 squad that year.

2001: Signs with the Brumbies in the Super Rugby competition, representing the Canberra-based club for three seasons.

2002: Makes his first appearance as a Wallaby. Starting on the bench, Vickerman helps Australia claim a 31-25 victory over France in Sydney.

2003: Represents Australia in the 2003 World Cup, playing in four matches including the Quarter Final triumph over Scotland.

2004: Signs with the NSW Waratahs, the club he represents until his hiatus from rugby in 2008.

2006: Vickerman’s injury curse begins, with the emerging lock missing close to full year following shoulder reconstruction.

2007: Represents Australia in the 2007 World Cup, bringing up his 50th Test cap in a 32-20 win over Wales.

2008: Shoulder injury cuts down Vickerman again, restricting him to just three appearances for Australia after making eleven the previous year.

2008: Vickerman moves to England to study a land economics degree at Cambridge, temporarily retiring from international rugby.

2009: The itch to play returns however, with Vickerman captaining Cambridge to a famous victory over arch rivals Oxford. He resumes his professional career with Northampton Saints later that year.

2011: Vickerman returns to Australia, reclaiming both his Waratah and Wallaby jerseys. He manages another eight Tests for Australia in a promising career renaissance that includes 2011 Tri Nation series glory.

2012: Persistent injuries get the better of Vickerman once more, with stress fractures in the leg forcing his retirement from the game. He finishes his career having started 41 of his 63 caps for Australia, enjoying 38 wins and a draw in that time.