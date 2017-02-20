Wallabies headed for Canberra in 2017 with Rugby Championship Test

Wallabies fans in Canberra have something to look forward to this year, with the ARU announcing the nation’s capital will host one of Australia’s home Rugby Championship Tests in 2017.

The Wallabies will face Argentina at Canberra Stadium on September 16 in their second clash against the Pumas at the ground, following on from their 2000 encounter which Australia won 32-25.

The Test will be the first Canberra has hosted since 2010, when the Wallabies trounced Fiji 49-3 thanks to an inspired performance by a young Kurtley Beale.

Stephen Larkham, the current Wallabies’ assistant coach who played in two of Australia’s previous four Tests in Canberra, lauded the announcement of the venue, saying playing the match against Argentina will generate plenty of local interest.

“Canberra people love their rugby and whenever the Wallabies have played here in the past it’s been a big occasion,” said Larkham.

“I played in the game when Argentina came here in 2000 and it was a close game, but the Pumas are a very different beast these days and were semi-finalists at the last World Cup. Since they’ve been involved in The Rugby Championship with Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, they have ranked consistently in the top six or seven nations in the world.

“This is going to be a massive game for the Wallabies and hopefully, in future, Canberra gets plenty more opportunities to see the national team play here.”

The Test also provides the opportunity for Argentinian scrum-half Tomas Cubelli to wear his national colours in front of his home Super Rugby crowd.

Cubelli, who plays for Super Rugby outfit the Brumbies, is currently recovering from a knee injury sustained during the club’s pre-season trial against the Waratahs but is hopeful of recovering in time for the September Test.

“This Test would be like a home game for me personally now that I play my rugby here in Canberra and I’d love to have the opportunity to play for my country at this Stadium,” Cubelli said.

“I’m putting all of my energy into my rehab and hoping that I can get back on the field before the international season comes around. It would be a very special occasion to be involved in this Test.”

Wallabies home Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship Tests 2017