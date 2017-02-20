What we learnt from the NRL trials

Sx key notes from the final round of NRL trials.

While most of the game’s elite made their first pre-season appearance over the weekend, Sydney Roosters stars Mitchell Pearce and Boyd Cordner, as well as Canberra duo Joey Leilua and Jordan Rapana, will enter the new season without a minute of game-time under their belt, after all four were rested on the weekend.

Penrith copped the worst injury, with Sam McKendry feared to have re-torn his ACL in his first game back from a knee reconstruction. Wests Tigers pair Luke Brooks (hamstring) and Matt Ballin (knee) are racing the clock for round one, as is North Queensland’s Antonio Winterstein (ankle), Melbourne’s Billy Slater (shoulder), and Cronulla’s Valentine Holmes (hamstring).

Brisbane may not be an automatic top-four inclusion after they were shocked by Warrington in the World Club Series, giving up three tries inside the opening 20 minutes. The same could be said of Canberra, who could have a hard fortnight ahead of them after they were spanked 44-0 by 2016 wooden-spooners Newcastle.

Manly could be the surprise packets of 2017 after joining Penrith and North Queensland in claiming a perfect two wins from two trials. New recruit Blake Green has looked in good touch in victories over South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters. Newcastle also impressed, scoring 44 points for the first time in over three years.

Parramatta and the Wests Tigers had strong showings in their trials but still went without a win in their two matches, although neither team played their starting halfbacks over the weekend. Jamal Idris survived a 60-minute stint at centre but will be asked to do more come round one.

An under-reported aspect over the two weekends of trials was the surprise use of the sin-bin by the game’s officials. Four players were dismissed in this year’s warm-up games, perhaps indicating that referees won’t be as tolerant early in the season.