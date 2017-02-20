Who’s dominated and who’s underwhelmed in AFLW?

The stand-outs of the AFLW season thus far have been Emma Kearney, Sarah Perkins and Karen Paxman.

Melbourne Stars cricketer and Bulldogs player Kearney is a renowned ball magnet, claiming the most disposals out of any player on the field in Rounds 1 and 2.

Although she wasn’t the leading ball getter on the ground in Round 3, Kearney still claimed in excess of 20 disposals for her third consecutive game.

Not only does she have a huge impact on the game with her ferocity through the middle of the ground, she also plays a vital support role to fellow midfielder Ellie Blackburn, in a bid to intimidate the other midfield groups in the competition.

Perkins is arguably the best key forward in the competition, knocking Moana Hope off the pedestal she made her own prior to the commencement of the competition.

Perkins burst onto the scene when she kicked two goals against the Bulldogs in Round 2. Although she’s only kicked three goals in the season so far, it’s been her vigour and intent in the forward line that’s attracted eyes. Perkins has played a pivotal role in Adelaide’s success by creating space for players such as Erin Phillips and Ebony Marinoff to stream into goal, displaying her versatility to the rest of the competition.

Melbourne have found a gem in Paxman, an explosive midfielder who has a natural knack for finding the footy in the tightest contests. Paxman has taken pressure off marquee player Daisy Pearce thanks to her consecutive displays of brilliance in the midfield.

She has made her mark in the Dees’ ‘big three’ by consecutively racking up the numbers in the middle of the ground, claiming 24, 25 and 27 disposals in Rounds 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

Best 22

FB: Meg Hutchins (COLL), Bailey Hunt (WB), Mel Hickey (MEL)

HB: Brianna Davey (CARL), Lauren Arnell (CARL), Aasta O’Connor (WB)

C: Ellie Blackburn (WB), Daisy Pearce (MEL), Emma Kearney (WB)

HF: Katie Brennan (WB), Tayla Harris (BL), Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

FF: Stacey Barr (FRE), Darcy Vescio (CARL), Erin Phillips (ADEL)

R: Sarah Perkins (ADEL)

I: Elise O’Dea (MEL), Karen Paxman (MEL), Nicola Barr (GWS), Chelsea Randall (ADEL), Sabrina Frederick-Traub (BL), Emma Zielke (BL)

Three who have shown serious need for improvement are Moana Hope, Ebony Antonio and Steph Chiocci.

Nothing is to be taken away from Hope’s impact on the game, inspiring others with the story of her journey to the big time. However, in the first three rounds, Hope has struggled to make a big impact on the game, which she was renowned for when wearing St Kilda colours in the VWFL.

The explosive forward has only kicked one goal in three rounds of intense football, and has recorded a total of ten disposals. Targeted by each of the opposing teams she’s faced, it’s a challenge Hope has struggled to overcome.

Former basketballer Antonio made a handy contribution in the women’s exhibition matches between the Demons and the Bulldogs, but in Fremantle colours she’s failed to stamp her authority on the game at hand.

Coming into the competition, Antonio was highly rated due to her quick thinking and versatility across the ground. But while she’s only played two games out of three due to suspension, those matches saw her have minimal impact.

Despite this, the competition is still young and she still has five rounds to refine her consistency and prove that she is still one of the biggest stars in the competition.

Chiocci was prolific as a Bulldog during the exhibition matches against the Demons, putting her name down as one of the players to watch in this competition. But the Magpies captain has struggled to find her feet without the support of players such as Ellie Blackburn and Katie Brennan, not racking up the possessions she’s used to throughout the middle of the ground.

With the company of a younger midfield group, Chiocci has struggled to find space through the corridor to do what she does best – hunt down the ball and send it into the forward line.