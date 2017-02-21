Brumbies sign halfback injury cover

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up match-winning try on the siren

The Brumbies have drafted in Dewet Roos from the Sydney Rays to boost their halfback stocks with Argentine international Tomas Cubelli expected to miss the majority of the Super Rugby season.

The South African-born 26-year-old is set to vie with Joe Powell and Ryan Lonergan for the starting No.9 role.

“We have been looking at our options in the No.9 position since it was confirmed that we would lose Tomas for an extended period of time,” coach Stephen Larkham said.

“The signing of Dewet will provide additional competition at scrum half.

“With two young players in Joe Powell and Ryan Lonergan in that area we felt the need to bring in a more mature option, an older head who can provide some game experience and help the progression of our young talent.”

Cubelli ruptured a knee tendon in the Brumbies’ trial loss to the NSW Waratahs earlier in the month.

His absence compounds a lack of experience in the squad following the departures of Stephen Moore, David Pocock, Joe Tomane and Matt Toomua while Christian Lealiifano is in remission after a successful bone marrow transplant but unlikely to figure this season.

Roos moved to Australia aged 12 and spent time with Southern Districts and the Western Sydney Rams before moving to the Rays last season.

He played at halfback for the Australian Barbarians in their 59-0 loss to the Brumbies in a trial match last month.

“It is fantastic to get a chance to be a part of such a well-renowned organisation,” Roos said.

“The Brumbies have a reputation and culture in the rugby community that is second to none and I am excited by the prospect of being able to play my part in the Super Rugby season.”

The Brumbies kick off their season against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday night.