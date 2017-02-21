What we can expect from India

History says it will be a challenging tour of India for the Australian team. It’s a tough enough tour at the best of times, but India’s form in the past 18 months especially is ominous.

They are unbeaten in their last 20 Tests at home, and haven’t lost a home series since 2012 when they were beaten by England.

Four of their likely top order for the first Test beginning in Pune this week averaged over 50 in Tests in 2016.

Virat Kohli – 1215 runs at 75

Cheteshwar Pujara – 836 runs at 55

Ajinkya Rahane – 653 runs at 54

Lokesh Rahul – 539 runs at 59

Their stats were helped by big hundreds, but that in itself is a worry. The Indian batsmen seem to really know how to cash in and get big scores.

Amazingly, Karun Nair (who scored an unbeaten triple century in just his third Test against England in December) is unlikely to be selected for at least the first two Tests against Australia, now that Ajinkya Rahane is back from injury.

Kohli has already continued his great run of form so far in 2017, scoring a double century two weeks ago in a one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Only Steve Smith averaged more than 50 for Australia in Tests during 2016.

Looking at India’s bowling attack, the signs are similarly ominous. Off-spinner Ravi Ashwin recently became the fastest player in history to take 250 Test wickets, reaching that milestone in just his 45th Test.

He took 72 Test wickets at an average of 23 in 2016, far more than any other bowler in world cricket.

His left arm spin partner Ravi Jadeja only took 43 Test wickets at 24 last year by comparison, but he played three fewer Tests than Ashwin and his haul still places him among the top wicket-takers in Test cricket last year.

India won their last home Test series against Australia 4-0 in 2013. Seven players in our current touring squad were on that tour – Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird and Mitchell Starc – though neither Khawaja nor Bird played in any of the Tests.

What are your predictions for this four Test series?