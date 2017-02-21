Five factors to decide the winner of the India vs Australia Test Series

Starting later this week, Australia will travel to India for a five-match Test series. Here are five key factors that will decide who wins.

David Warner at the top

David Warner is the Virender Sehwag of Australia, he can easily rip apart any bowling line-up on his day.

Just like his former mentor he knows how to get big runs in Test. With a strike rate of more than 70, Australia will have really chance of winning a Test if he can get a big hundred or so.

While his exploits in IPL are well known, sadly for Australia, he hasn’t replicated similar form in red ball cricket in India. In the 2013 tour he scored just 197 runs in the four Tests he played with the highest score of 71.

This is his best chance to set that right. If he can win a match for his country that will be icing on the cake. He has had great success against India’s trump card, Ashwin, and Ravi Jadeja.

Virat Kohli’s form

Virat is arguably the best batsman in red ball cricket going by his numbers from 2016.

He has begun the year 2017 with a bang by getting another double-ton against highly competitive Bangladesh batsmen, thereby becoming the first captain to get four doubles in consecutive series.

Going by his numbers against Australia, another double-ton or so is definitely on the cards.

Mitch Starc’s pace and Josh Hazelwood’s tight line and length will test Virat for sure.

It’s imperative that Australia get him early, the longer he stays the more the match will tip in India’s favour.

Steve Smith’s runs

Steven Smith has been the fulcrum around which Australia’s batting lineup has revolved from last three years, from the time he was appointed a captain against India in 2014 series till present.

Even in a five-matche losing streak starting in Sri Lanka to getting decimated at home, Smith has been the lone bright spot.

The way he has turned around the fortunes of the team from then is absolutely commendable.

Credit to Smith, but India will be a much bigger threat than Pakistan and New Zealand. The way Smith constructs his innings will be more important than getting a hundred and getting out.

Joe Root is a prime example of it. Though he got a hundred against India, he fell at the wrong time after that, which opened the flood gates for the Indian team to steam roll England.

Smith will hope he bats as long as he can and gets support from the likes of Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja.

The X-factor, Glenn Maxwell

The entire cricket world knows how dangerous Glenn Maxwell can be when he is on the song. He can disrupt any bowler’s rhythm just with his approach.

Given his success against Ashwin in the shorter format, it won’t be surprising to see Glenn Maxwell in the playing eleven.

If Australia is say 280-7 trailing by 140 runs, he has got the ability to turn the game upside down by taking Australia well past 450 batting with the tail.

That’s the turning point in the match. It could well make a difference between win or loss.

The reverse swing factor

The wicket definitely will turn from Day 1. But given how good India are against the spin, the reverse swing could well do the trick – Starc bowling at 150 clicks per hour won’t be an easy proposition.

On another hand, India have variety in their bowling unlike the pacers of past years. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can swing the new ball, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma are very good with the old ball.

If Australia get past them, Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja will be breathing down their necks. Can Australia get through this hurdle? Only time will tell.

To add to it, the most important aspect of the series will be holding onto catches. Converting half chances into wickets.

You cannot afford to drop a David Warner, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and get away easily. These guys will punish the opposition for not taking their chances.

Australia will remember Ashes 2015 dearly when Brad Hardin dropped Joe Root in the first match of the series who then went on to make hundred and seal the series for his team. Australia won’t want a repeat of this from Matthew Wade who has been patchy behind the stumps.

A spilled chance spells a death knell for the team. The team which makes less errors will eventually win the match.

Australia does have a potent arsenal to clinch the series – it will tough but not impossible. Though . India do start as favourites, Australia could be a surprise package.