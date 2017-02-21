RBB lash out at “dictatorial” FFA over offensive banner censure

Barton under fire for gamesmanship in FA Cup match

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Western Sydney’s supporters group Red and Black Bloc has slammed Football Federation Australia as being “dictatorial” for condemning a crude banner unfurled during Saturday’s A-League derby.

RBB is standing by the banner which depicts a blue-faced man – resembling Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold – having oral sex, before a crowd of nearly 45,000 at ANZ Stadium on Saturday.

Wanderers, who have already been in strife over fan behaviour, are sweating on a suspended points deduction over flare-lighting and other anti-social activities by their misbehaving fans.

The FFA issued a show-cause notice on Monday to the Wanderers, labelling the banner “offensive to any reasonable member of the public.”

In response, RBB attacked the governing body.

“We find it ironic that it takes the FFA barely 24 hours to respond to a banner deemed ‘offensive’, but take over 12 months to even commence an appeals process agreed upon in December 2015,” the group said in a Facebook statement.

“Clearly football in this country is in the wrong hands.

“Football belongs to the people, not a dictatorial body or the likes of so called expert commentators.

“The sport doesn’t belong to the FFA, nor does it belong to the likes of Robbie Slater (television commentator).

“F**k off with your pandering to mainstream media.”

It is understood the Sky Blues have told FFA they want the Wanderers to apologise to their coach and his family for the banner.

Misbehaving fans also drew criticism from Wanderers striker Brendon Santalab, who scored the winner in the 1-0 result on Saturday.

The incident overshadowed Western Sydney’s first derby win in more than three years, which was also marred by crowd violence and misbehaviour leading to 15 arrests, both inside and outside the stadium.

The Wanderers have until midday on Thursday to respond to the notice.