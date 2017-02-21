Tell us: Who should play the first Test and how the hell do we beat India?

Roar LIVE: Glenn Mitchell on why Wade and the Marsh's need to go

Roar LIVE is back with a special ‘Just How Screwed Are We?’ edition as the Australian cricket team stares down the barrel of inevitable humiliation.

Or not?

Who knows?

(We do, we’re going to get pumped.)

But while defeat might seem inescapable, we do have some control over just how badly we get beaten.

So the two questions we're asking you are:

1. Who are the players you REALLY don’t want to see put on the whites for Thursday’s Test? And which players would you save from the chopping block?

2. Pretend you’re tasked with the unenviable job of coaching Australia, what’s your grand strategy to pull off an upset win (or you know, make us lose by less)?

