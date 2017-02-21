Tell us: Who should play the first Test and how the hell do we beat India?

Roar LIVE is back with a special ‘Just How Screwed Are We?’ edition as the Australian cricket team stares down the barrel of inevitable humiliation.
Or not?
Who knows?
(We do, we’re going to get pumped.)
But while defeat might seem inescapable, we do have some control over just how badly we get beaten.
So the two questions we’re asking you are (get your answers in the comments):
1. Who are the players you REALLY don’t want to see put on the whites for Thursday’s Test? And which players would you save from the chopping block?
2. Pretend you’re tasked with the unenviable job of coaching Australia, what’s your grand strategy to pull off an upset win (or you know, make us lose by less)?
We’ll get to your answers, as well as the panel’s, Wednesday morning at 8:15am.
We’re also going to be playing our chat about the upcoming series with veteran broadcaster and Roar Expert, Glenn Mitchell, but if you can’t wait until tomorrow you can check out a snippet of it in the player above.
Roar Live will be streamed Wednesday morning on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.
Jason Hosken said | February 21st 2017 @ 5:19pm | ! Report
1. I’d like all the players kitted in white, a 16-man batting line up could be our only saviour and in the field, no gap would be left unplugged. Alternatively, pace, pace, pace and one spinner (not Lyon or Swep).
2. Starc, Hazelwood, Bird, M Marsh, Wade and SOK. I think the bats pick themselves meaning Usman runs drinks. Try and blast the Indians early, then relax with all the fielders on the rope. Batting: Smith needs 700+ runs for the series and Warner’s only hope is to cash in on the new ball. Hopefully the others can cobble enough to make a contest.
February 21st 2017 @ 5:31pm
Anindya Dutta said | February 21st 2017 @ 5:31pm | ! Report
1. Here is the team I strongly advise Australia to go with at Pune:
David Warner
Matt Renshaw
Steve Smith
Shaun Marsh
Peter Handscomb
Mitch Marsh
Matt Wade
Mitch Starc
Steve O’Keefe
Hazlewood
N Lyon
My advice:
1) Long spells for Starc and Hazlewood.
2) Lyon should not change his basic game plan of buying wickets. Otherwise Australia will be out on the field for much of the match.
3) The batsmen hang around and the runs will come.
4) Don’t try to hit Ashwin out of the attack (specially if you are a left hander)
5) Don’t go back to Jadeja
6) Spend all spare time deep in prayer.
February 21st 2017 @ 5:31pm
Ben said | February 21st 2017 @ 5:31pm | ! Report
1. Renshaw
2. Warner
3. Smith
4. Khawaja
5. Handscomb
6. S Marsh
7. Nevill
8. Starc
9. Lyon
10. Hazlewood
11. Swepson
Blood our new talent, give renshaw and swepson a go, if they do poorly at first, stick with them.
If we come out of this series losing 3-1 or 2-0, we’ve done damn well!!
Would love to be more optimistic but I just can’t see how a similar team who lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka can go any better against a vastly superior side in similar conditions.
PS more than happy for australia to prove me wrong.
In any case, thoroughly looking forward to the series.
February 21st 2017 @ 6:02pm
Timmuh said | February 21st 2017 @ 6:02pm | ! Report
Have to pick from within the squad:
Warner
Renshaw
Khawaja (not ideal, but given the options …)
Smith
Handscomb
S Marsh
Wade (selectors really shot the team here)
Starc
Hazelwood
Lyon
Bird (not good, but again, the alternatives are worse)
India plays spin well, there is no point playing into their hands. Even in unfriendly conditions the limited pace attack at Australia’s disposal is better than the spin options, all of whom are at best mediocre.
Play an all-rounder only when there is one, don’t try and make one out of somebody who can’t bat or bowl.
For all that the pace is far better than the spin, Lyon is key. He must be told to, and given fields to support, give the ball air. A lot of video of the fourth test from 2013 when he actually bowled well and was rewarded. Somehow he also has to be given confidence despite looking up the pitch and seeing world cricket’s most laughable gloveman in over 30 years behind the stumps – enough to drain the hope of any bowler, particulrly spinner, and especially Lyon.
With the bat, partnerships. A few years ago I wrote an article about applying an 80 minute partnership standard (http://www.theroar.com.au/2013/07/23/the-aussie-cricket-teams-80-minute-rule/). This wa sin the context of an Ashes series but applied equally to the series before; that is 2013 iun India. It doesn’t so much matter what the standard is, but there must be a simple, partnership based measure. The idea is to make batsmen accountable, and to enforce that they start again when their batting partner gets out. That inturn is to try and limit the back-to-back wicket scenario thatt all too often sees Australia crumble without a fight.
Related to that, the aggressive players must temper their game. That does not mean suddenly turning into stonewallers, but stop driving on the up, hitting across the line relying on true pace and bounce. That stuff often works in Australia, in India its a disaster almost every time. Pick the ball to go after, and take the singles on offer. The good news is, on slower pitches there isa little more time for placement; once the timing is right.
And when defending, play with soft hands. Very soft hands. Let the bat absorb the impact so any little edges onto the pads don’t carry to the close in fieldsmen but drop at the feet. That might be the downside of the modern bat, those carry.
Smith said batsmen shoudl trust their defence in India. Unfortunately, and almost despite himself, his defence is the only known trustworthy one. Handsomb, S Marsh and maybe Renshaw look like they could adapt and SMarsh has at least done it in other slow, low conditions before.
No matter what happens, 4-0 looks impossible to avoid unless weather intervenes. More than two losses by an innings will be a failure. Only one innings defeat is almost a credit.
Where will the positive be? In 2013, Smith emerged from joke selection to genuine player. Will there be anything similar this time? There’s no shortage of joke selections – M Marsh, Agar, Maxwell, Wade. We can write the last one off, he is 100% guaranteed to put in another shocker. If any of those, it might be Maxwell. He, at least, has talent. Its a pity he hasn’t a brain – and that is why I can’t poick him for the first Test. The batsmen have to be as reliable as possible, regular 30s are better value than six failures and two 60s with the same average.
February 21st 2017 @ 6:08pm
davSA said | February 21st 2017 @ 6:08pm | ! Report
Choose for starters your best players , not those that you think can play best in the sub continent. Then pace is the key with Nathan Lyon the primary spinner . He is the best in Aus right now.
finally a 4 point secret plan for the first test.
1. Win the toss.
2. Win the toss
3. Win the toss
4. Bat first.
February 21st 2017 @ 6:10pm
Arky said | February 21st 2017 @ 6:10pm | ! Report
1. Who are the players you REALLY don’t want to see put on the whites for Thursday’s Test? And which players would you save from the chopping block?
– Mitch Marsh can’t play. His Test batting is no better than a frontline bowler who’s a reasonably good bat, you may as well just play a genuine frontline bowler in his place. It also sends an appalling message to everyone trying to break into the team. Mitch Marsh shouldn’t even be in consideration. He’s been given a ton of chances, failed, and hasn’t earned his way back yet.
– I would save Khawaja and Jackson Bird. Khawaja deserves an actual shot against India before being written off as unsuited for it, and Bird, well, see below.
2. Pretend you’re tasked with the unenviable job of coaching Australia, what’s your grand strategy to pull off an upset win (or you know, make us lose by less)?
– Take a look at the stats, realise that not only is spin not Australia’s deepest suit but that foreign spinners in India mostly do much worse than pace bowlers (including names like Qadir, Warne and Murali) and just pick our best bowlers and our best batsmen.
Renshaw
Warner
Smith
Khawaja
Handscomb
S Marsh
Wade
Starc
Bird
Hazlewood
Lyon
Tell Smith to go bowl himself a few overs if a 5th bowler is needed to spell the quicks.
Picking an all-rounder because you assume India will keep us in the field for days is defeatism. Pick the team most likely to bowl India out in less than 2 days.
If the team gets smashed and the bowlers genuinely need a proper 5th bowling option for the 2nd Test, drop whichever of Khawaja and S Marsh doesn’t perform in favour of Maxwell or Agar, or even a genuine 5th bowler, ANYONE BUT MITCH MARSH.